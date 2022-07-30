Conner teases 'big news coming' amid Ole Miss visit

The tweet all but gave the secret away.

Sometime late Saturday or Sunday, Kernersville, N.C., tight end Jayvontay Conner will commit to Ole Miss.

The tweet read: "Big news coming. Stay tapped in."

"The visit went real good," Conner said. "I really enjoyed myself. I went with my high school coaches and they really enjoyed themselves. I spent a lot of time with (Ole Miss assistant) John David Baker from the time I got there until the time I left.

"He just really feels like I'm a real good player. My ceiling is really, really good, but I've just been playing football for like... this will be my third season. He really feels like my potential is really high. I just was playing basketball my whole life and my sophomore year I was like 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, maybe. I got way bigger over the summer going into my junior year,.

"Coach Baker, Coach (Lane) Kiffin and everybody on the staff is telling me they have a place for me and to come on."

Conner, a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, has more than 45 offers. Ole Miss just stands out, he said, in part because of Kiffin.

"Coach Kiffin is like...how do I explain it?" Conner said. "He's like real laid back, but he's also like real cool and funny. It's kind of hard to explain. I don't know what it is, he's real laid back but he's real funny and energetic at the same time. He's laid back while he's doing it. Its kind of wild."