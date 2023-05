Dr. Ryves Moore of Specialty Orthopedic Group joins the show to discuss hybrid Tommy John surgery, the type of operation Hunter Elliott underwent on Wednesday. He talks about the history behind the procedure, how it differs from traditional UCL reconstruction and how the recovery time may be excellent news for Elliott and Ole Miss fans.

Related: [Elliott undergoes elbow surgery]

Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician performed Elliott's surgery. The sophomore threw six innings this season -- five in the season opener in February and an inning (49 pitches) on April 22.

Disclaimer: Dr. Moore nor SOG were involved in Elliott's care regarding this procedure or this specific injury. The information is in line with typical treatment and recovery.