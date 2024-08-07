The Chicago White Sox beat Oakland, 5-1, on Tuesday, ending their 21-game losing streak, which tied the American League record for consecutive losses.

The other half of that honor belongs to the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, and the 1961 Phillies lost 23 in a row for the National League record.

"It's just really good to get this behind us," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. "I thought we played a really clean game today."

Chicago, which had last won July 10 against Minnesota, is 28-88. The White Sox have been held to one run or none 32 times this season.

With the historically bad season in its final trimester, I reached out to Josh Nelson of Sox Machine to find out how the organization struggles could affect several former Rebels. The White Sox took Calvin Harris and Tim Elko in the fourth and 10th rounds, respectively, in 2022. A year later, Jacob Gonzalez was Chicago's first pick.

All three players were on Ole Miss' 2022 national title team.

Below Nelson gives his thoughts on each player. Elko recently advanced to AAA, while Gonzalez is in AA and Harris is in High-A.