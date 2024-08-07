PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago baseball Edit

Could Tim Elko get a late-season call-up with the White Sox?

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

The Chicago White Sox beat Oakland, 5-1, on Tuesday, ending their 21-game losing streak, which tied the American League record for consecutive losses.

The other half of that honor belongs to the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, and the 1961 Phillies lost 23 in a row for the National League record.

"It's just really good to get this behind us," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. "I thought we played a really clean game today."

Chicago, which had last won July 10 against Minnesota, is 28-88. The White Sox have been held to one run or none 32 times this season.

With the historically bad season in its final trimester, I reached out to Josh Nelson of Sox Machine to find out how the organization struggles could affect several former Rebels. The White Sox took Calvin Harris and Tim Elko in the fourth and 10th rounds, respectively, in 2022. A year later, Jacob Gonzalez was Chicago's first pick.

All three players were on Ole Miss' 2022 national title team.

Below Nelson gives his thoughts on each player. Elko recently advanced to AAA, while Gonzalez is in AA and Harris is in High-A.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzJuWW92aHFyZmpZNk5zQ2N6YkRFaU0/IiB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIg aGVpZ2h0PSIyMzIiIGZyYW1lQm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49 IiIgYWxsb3c9ImF1dG9wbGF5OyBjbGlwYm9hcmQtd3JpdGU7IGVuY3J5cHRl ZC1tZWRpYTsgZnVsbHNjcmVlbjsgcGljdHVyZS1pbi1waWN0dXJlIj48L2lm cmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Advertisement

ON TIM ELKO

Tim Elko's surprising rise continues as he reaches Charlotte. It's early, but Elko is 5-for-24 with two home runs. What Chicago needs to see is more power from Elko.

Birmingham is notoriously a tough place to hit home runs, reflected in Elko's stats in AA, batting .283/.325/.423 in 125 games. Now, in the most hitter-friendly environment for Minor League Baseball, hopefully, that sparks a power surge from Elko.

He has a much more straightforward path to the majors than anticipated since the White Sox are very short on power. Gavin Sheets last hit a home run two months ago, and Eloy Jimenez was recently traded to Baltimore. If Elko consistently punishes AAA pitching, he might get a cup of coffee in September by getting at-bats as the designated hitter.

ON JACOB GONZALEZ

There is no easy way of putting this, but Jacob Gonzalez is struggling in AA. In July, Gonzalez batted .151/.184/.194 in 23 games, and doubt about his staying power is growing.

The revamped swing has helped Gonzalez have more productive at-bats against left-handed pitchers. He's closed off his stance, and the lower half is much quieter than his time at Ole Miss.

But it's hard to figure out why Gonzalez is batting .212/.276/.322 against right-handed pitchers. The poor offensive production is not helping Gonzalez's future outlook with the White Sox as they traded for Miguel Vargas, who figures to get time at third base in the majors.

Brooks Baldwin has shown glimpses of offensive potential playing the middle infield, and the White Sox are still high on shortstop Colson Montgomery. Gonzalez needs to start hitting before getting lost in the shuffle of infield options.

ON CALVIN HARRIS

Like Gonzalez, Calvin Harris is struggling to hit Advanced-A at Winston-Salem. The White Sox might give up on Harris trying to hit left-handed pitchers as he's shown little progress against them (.125/.281/.208 in 2024).

However, there needs to be more power from Harris, and another concerning factor is his struggle to control the running game. Opposing teams have swiped 81 bases with Harris catching, and only 10 have been thrown out. That's an 11% caught-stealing percentage, which will not cut it. To compare, White Sox top catching prospect is Edgar Quero, who is throwing out base stealers at a 25% clip in AAA.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2NvdWxkLXRpbS1lbGtvLWdldC1hLWxhdGUtc2Vhc29uLWNhbGwt dXAtd2l0aC10aGUtd2hpdGUtc294LSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb2xlbWlzcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRmNvdWxkLXRpbS1lbGtvLWdldC1hLWxhdGUtc2Vhc29uLWNh bGwtdXAtd2l0aC10aGUtd2hpdGUtc294LSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTMyJmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==