Could Tim Elko get a late-season call-up with the White Sox?
The Chicago White Sox beat Oakland, 5-1, on Tuesday, ending their 21-game losing streak, which tied the American League record for consecutive losses.
The other half of that honor belongs to the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, and the 1961 Phillies lost 23 in a row for the National League record.
"It's just really good to get this behind us," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. "I thought we played a really clean game today."
Chicago, which had last won July 10 against Minnesota, is 28-88. The White Sox have been held to one run or none 32 times this season.
With the historically bad season in its final trimester, I reached out to Josh Nelson of Sox Machine to find out how the organization struggles could affect several former Rebels. The White Sox took Calvin Harris and Tim Elko in the fourth and 10th rounds, respectively, in 2022. A year later, Jacob Gonzalez was Chicago's first pick.
All three players were on Ole Miss' 2022 national title team.
Below Nelson gives his thoughts on each player. Elko recently advanced to AAA, while Gonzalez is in AA and Harris is in High-A.
ON TIM ELKO
Tim Elko's surprising rise continues as he reaches Charlotte. It's early, but Elko is 5-for-24 with two home runs. What Chicago needs to see is more power from Elko.
Birmingham is notoriously a tough place to hit home runs, reflected in Elko's stats in AA, batting .283/.325/.423 in 125 games. Now, in the most hitter-friendly environment for Minor League Baseball, hopefully, that sparks a power surge from Elko.
He has a much more straightforward path to the majors than anticipated since the White Sox are very short on power. Gavin Sheets last hit a home run two months ago, and Eloy Jimenez was recently traded to Baltimore. If Elko consistently punishes AAA pitching, he might get a cup of coffee in September by getting at-bats as the designated hitter.
ON JACOB GONZALEZ
There is no easy way of putting this, but Jacob Gonzalez is struggling in AA. In July, Gonzalez batted .151/.184/.194 in 23 games, and doubt about his staying power is growing.
The revamped swing has helped Gonzalez have more productive at-bats against left-handed pitchers. He's closed off his stance, and the lower half is much quieter than his time at Ole Miss.
But it's hard to figure out why Gonzalez is batting .212/.276/.322 against right-handed pitchers. The poor offensive production is not helping Gonzalez's future outlook with the White Sox as they traded for Miguel Vargas, who figures to get time at third base in the majors.
Brooks Baldwin has shown glimpses of offensive potential playing the middle infield, and the White Sox are still high on shortstop Colson Montgomery. Gonzalez needs to start hitting before getting lost in the shuffle of infield options.
ON CALVIN HARRIS
Like Gonzalez, Calvin Harris is struggling to hit Advanced-A at Winston-Salem. The White Sox might give up on Harris trying to hit left-handed pitchers as he's shown little progress against them (.125/.281/.208 in 2024).
However, there needs to be more power from Harris, and another concerning factor is his struggle to control the running game. Opposing teams have swiped 81 bases with Harris catching, and only 10 have been thrown out. That's an 11% caught-stealing percentage, which will not cut it. To compare, White Sox top catching prospect is Edgar Quero, who is throwing out base stealers at a 25% clip in AAA.