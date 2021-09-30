Cowherd brings 'sniper mentality' to Ole Miss

St. Patrick Catholic (Miss.) point guard Nick Krass committed to Ole Miss way back in March. Since then, Kermit Davis and his staff have been methodically evaluating and scouting several options for who to add next to their 2022 class.

Now, they have added the second prospect to the commit list with Southern California Academy (Calif.) shooting guard Robert Cowherd verbally committing to the Rebels on Thursday. The nation’s 33rd-ranked shooting guard chose Davis and Ole Miss over notable offers from Baylor, Georgia, Clemson and Mississippi State. He was also hearing a ton from several marquee programs like Michigan State after a strong AAU circuit this summer.

The Georgia native transferred to the California preparatory school after previously attending Grayson (Ga.) and Denmark (Ga.) the first three years of his prep career. As a junior, Cowherd was a second-team All-State performer in Georgia, averaging 14.5 points per game.

Cowherd is now the high school teammate of former Oak Hill Academy (Va.) four-star Jalen Reed. The Rebels are in pursuit of the son of the late Rebel, Justin Reed, and the addition of Cowherd is something that can only help.