Will McCausland's debut kept the Ole Miss win over Clemson free from drama

ARLINGTON | The box score doesn’t lie, but it also can’t always identify pivotal moments that turn a game one way or the other.

Ole Miss had a six-run advantage in the fourth inning of its eventual 15-5 run-rule of No. 15 Clemson when Wil McCausland made his Ole Miss debut on the mound. Big lead aside, the Rebels needed to get out of the inning.

Clemson had scored two runs and had two men on with one out. Any hit and the Tigers would inch closer. Any ball in the gap or beyond, and it’s a game again. Instead, McCausland quieted the Tigers and ended any perceived or potential drama.

The St. Joseph’s transfer got a strikeout and then a line out from Cam Cannarella to close the inning. He tossed 3.2 innings – the rest of the game – and allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

“Go in and throw your best stuff in the zone until the end,” McCausland said. “Cutter was working really well and so was the curve ball.”

The right-hander threw 44 of 65 pitches for strikes.

McCausland had a career 5.09 ERA in the Atlantic Ten, but new Ole Miss pitching coach Joel Mangrum made him one of his first priorities out of the transfer portal, seeing the capability to help in the SEC. He struck out more than a batter per inning with only 20 walks in 81 innings last year.

The cutter worked for strikes and swings, and McCausland’s fastball provided a change of pace. He mixed in enough curve balls to show it.

“He was terrific,” Mike Bianco said. “It’s a weird situation to have that kind of lead early. He got the big strikeout and was lights out. I’m really proud of him.”

McCausland struck out two in a row to end it and strand two runners. A Clemson run would have extended the game.