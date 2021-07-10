Cushman picks Ole Miss over in-state Gators
Calvary Christian (Fla.) offensive lineman Preston Cushman visited Oxford in June to meet new offensive line coach Jake Thornton and to be viewed in a private workout. That, paired with a full tour...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news