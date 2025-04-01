Dae'Quan Wright expects Ole Miss to thrive with 12 personnel

OXFORD | Ole Miss had one of the top tight-end tandems in the country in 2024, and the Rebels reloaded to potentially continue that this fall.

Dae’Quan Wright, who transferred from Virginia Tech to the Rebels before last season, is the piece of both of those groups – pairing with Caden Prieskorn a year ago and sharing the spot with Arkansas transfer Luke Hasz currently in spring practice.

“Luke is a good worker and comes with the same mentality every day,” Wright said of his new teammate. “He’s a great leader in our room. Together is going to be good with the experience and ability.”

Wright caught 27 passes off 39 targets for 394 yards and four touchdowns for the Rebels who went 10-3 and won double digit games for the third time in four years. His nine-catch, 99-yard game at Arkansas, in front of Hasz, was Wright’s best of the season.

The Rebels implemented 12 personnel at times in 2024, utilizing two tight ends on the field at the same time which creates options in the passing game. Wright wants and expects that plan to continue.

“Of course (I expect to see it again,” Wright said. “Twelve personnel helped the offense a lot last year and it’ll be great for us this year, as well.”

Hasz’s addition gives the Rebels another option to go with Wright. He played 503 snaps for Arkansas last year, more than doubling his freshman playing time the year earlier. Hasz played at least 26 snaps in each game and a high of 78 plays in the loss to Oklahoma State.

The 6-fooot-3, 241-pounder caught 26 passes (out of 31 targets) for 324 yards and four touchdowns. All four came against Power Four opponents. The five catches and 77 yards versus Ole Miss were both season highs.

Wright wants to lead more, and that means taking care of his own game. Doing that allows him to show the right example and also be prepared to help others.

“Staying on top of my game and taking care of my body,” Wright said about his goals. “Being there for the guys in my room and being a great leader and focused.”