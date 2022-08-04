When Jaxson Dart chose Ole Miss as his transfer portal destination in January, the national media launched a narrative.

The former USC quarterback would arrive in Oxford, replace Matt Corral and pick up where the former Ole Miss quarterback left off.

The narrative took off and by spring, it was widely accepted.

Of course, Dart played no role in establishing that narrative, and Corral’s former backup, Luke Altmyer, didn’t either.

For both players, however, that widespread assumption has hovered over their competition, one that began in the spring and continues during preseason camp. To date, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hasn’t tipped his hand — not even a little bit — as to who will take the first snap at quarterback when Ole Miss meets Troy on Sept. 3 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.