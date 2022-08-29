OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday.

Nor did the third-year coach lay out a timetable for a decision, though he did say he would "certainly think we would go with one or the other, but I don't know that for sure."

For Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer, the two 19-year-olds engaged in the quarterback competition, that means another week of uncertainty as No. 21 Ole Miss prepares for its season opener Saturday against Troy (3 p.m., SEC Network).

"Every coach has their own approach to how they handle quarterback battles and stuff like that," Dart said. "Really my mindset going forward is just to prepare myself like I'm going to be the starter. I know Luke is doing the same thing. At the end of the day, I just want to win, so we're going to do everything in our power to do that."

Dart referenced a quote from Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young regarding competition really being self-improvement.

"That's kind of what I keep in mind going forward," Dart said.

Dart has experience with quarterback competitions. He beat out Miller Moss for the backup job at USC last fall and then stepped in as the starter when Kedon Slovis went down with injury. In six games for the Trojans, he was 117-for-189 passing, good for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

"It's helped me tremendously, especially going through it during the season," Dart said. "That's an experience, for sure. ...I"m just trying to control the things I can control, don't get too high, don't get too low and just try to steadily improve myself."

Altmyer, who backed up Matt Corral as a true freshman last season, said the preseason has been "relentless," adding that he feels he is "constantly growing" in his relationship with new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

As for the competition, Altmyer said both he and Dart have done good things.

"It's really cool to see us both do well," Altmyer said. "When we both do well, our offense is really rolling and I think we have a chance to be really special but the complexity of the competition is pretty relentless. I've learned how to navigate a path through it just through the support of the people I love the most and through God himself. He's given me everything and I'm really thankful for that."

Altmyer said he and Dart are "great friends," adding that they've shared "so many great laughs together."

"I guess a lot of people think we're striving against each other, but we honestly root for each other," Altmyer said. "I think we share the same sense of humor. We enjoy being around each other and we're constantly bouncing ideas off each other just to grow and get better from it."