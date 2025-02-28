Dart, Harris eager to erase any doubt at NFL Scouting Combine

Jaxson Dart has heard the criticism.

In a process where everyone is seemingly searching for a negative, the former Ole Miss quarterback knows some dismiss the statistics in accumulated in Oxford, insinuating they’re simply a product of Lane Kiffin’s system.

Dart pushed back against that on Friday as he prepares for his appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

He pointed out that he worked with not only Kiffin, a former NFL head coach, but also with former Giants head coach Joe Judge and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., during his time with the Rebels.

“Conceptually, I’ve run every concept and I’ve had reps at it,” Dart said. “They know what it looks like. Coach Kiffin at one point was the youngest NFL head coach. I think that says something. Coach Weis has coached in the NFL. His dad coached in the NFL and won Super Bowls. They all know what it looks like. I thought I was put in a great spot.

“That’s kind of a lazy narrative.”

Dart threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Ole Miss, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 season and a win over Duke in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

“I think I’ve always been someone who’s process-oriented,” Dart said. “I feel like I have a really good circle around, coaching-wise, of guys who have developed me and who have a ton of NFL experience. They know what it looks like. That’s been huge for me in my development.”

Kiffin, Dart said, has been “great,” adding that the Ole Miss coach has become one of his best friends.

“I knew what I was going into with him,” Dart said. “The quarterbacks that he’s coached have played at a high level and a lot of them have different skill sets and different strengths. That was something that was good for me going into it.”

Dart has met with Las Vegas, Dallas, Seattle and others during his time in Indianapolis. He’s mocked primarily as a second-round pick but he’s gained momentum since a strong appearance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl last month in Mobile, Ala.

“I just want to take it one day at a time,” Dart said. “This has been a dream for me since I was a little kid to be in the position I’m in today. I’m really just trying to improve and control what I can control.”