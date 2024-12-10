Dart planning to play in Rebels' Gator Bowl finale versus Duke

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin asked Jaxson Dart last week if the Rebels’ veteran quarterback intended to play in Ole Miss’ bowl game.

Dart, who finished the regular season playing on an injured ankle, didn’t even pause before giving Kiffin an answer.

“He said he was definitely playing,” Kiffin said Tuesday. “He wanted to play his last game with these guys and he encouraged some of the other guys who were in that in-between position of playing or opting out for the (NFL) draft. It seems like all of those guys are headed towards playing in this game.”

Dart posted on Instagram Monday that he intended to return for Ole Miss’ Jan. 2 date versus Duke in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Last one. LFG,” Dart posted, adding a red heart emoji.

It was a decision Kiffin described as “pretty neat.”

“He’s been an amazing leader,” Kiffin said. “He set a bunch of records here. How he’s been as a leader and how he’s been to this university has been awesome. I just think this is another example of it, making sure he finishes what he started.”

Ole Miss (9-3) finished the regular season falling just short of its goal to land in the College Football Playoff. Dart was terrific all season, passing for 3,875 yards and 25 touchdowns versus just six interceptions. The Utah native also rushed for 452 yards.

“It’s who he is,” Kiffin said. “He’s an unbelievable leader, friend and teammate to these guys. I kind of think of him as another son to me. He’s just been awesome. To see him grow and to see how he treats people, he’s just amazing. I’m really proud of him.”

Duke coach Manny Diaz, who will be without quarterback Maalik Murphy in the Gator Bowl, spent some time last fall preparing for Dart. Diaz was Penn State’s defensive coordinator before landing the head coaching job at Duke. He watched on television as Dart led Ole Miss to a dominant win over the Nittany Lions in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“To watch his ability to execute at a high level against a very, very talented defense, not just through the air but also with his feet,” Diaz said. “Guys like that are the ones who give defensive coordinators nightmares and when you add experience and intangibles of which Lane mentioned of who he is, teams and offenses usually respond to leaders like that and it looks like that’s why they’ve had the success they’ve had.”

Ole Miss will begin preparations for the Jan. 2 game later this week.