Dart plays through pain, delivers signature win over Georgia

OXFORD — Jaxson Dart limped off the field three plays into Saturday’s game against No. 2 Georgia.

His coach, Lane Kiffin, worried the Ole Miss quarterback was done for the day.

That thought, Dart said, never crossed his mind.

“There has to be something severely wrong for me to come out of the game,” Dart said, Saturday night, minutes after 16th-ranked Ole Miss finished off a dominant performance in a 28-10 win over the Bulldogs. “We went in the training room, figured it out and I was ready to roll.”

Ole Miss is now 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference. The Rebels are 3-0 since losing in overtime at LSU last month, a loss that put Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy.

“It put our backs against the wall,” Dart said. “We don’t have a lot of wiggle room. I said after the LSU game, we have to win out. So each and every week we’re playing in a playoff game. That’s how we see it. That’s how we handle it. This was just a culmination of guys coming together and not losing faith. We’re going to go out swinging.”

Dart was 13-for-22 for 199 yards and a touchdown Saturday. He added 50 painful yards on eight carries. The plan all week, with Henry Parrish Jr., suffering an injury last weekend at Arkansas, was for Dart to run more against Georgia.

“After the second play, things got a little shaky,” Dart said. “Quite honestly, I didn’t know who I was going to throw to today. Guys were able to come back. Credit goes to our training staff, getting guys healthy and ready to roll. That was huge.”

Dart moved into fourth place in Ole Miss’ single-season history in passing yards (3,409) as well as sixth in total offense (249). The 50 yards on the ground gave him 1,307 for his career, passing John Fourcade to move to second all-time for Ole Miss quarterbacks.

When it was over, as Kiffin was doing an on-field interview with ABC’s Molly McGrath, Dart told his coach he loved him.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Dart said. “I put so much faith in his vision that he had for this program. So did everybody else who came here. We’ve been through a lot, me and him, had our ups and downs. I love him and I’ll do anything to win a game for him.”

“He’s just an awesome kid,” Kiffin said. “To get hurt like that, I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yeah, it’s just like the Peach Bowl. It’s the same injury. It’s the same type of feeling. I’ll be able to do it. I just can’t run perimeter very well. I’ll find a way. It’s a really cool group of kids and he led this thing. …I’m really happy for him. It’s really awesome to watch.”