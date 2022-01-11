Double whammy: Rebels lose at Texas A&M, lose Joiner for at least six weeks

Texas A&M dominated the second half Tuesday in College Station, sending Ole Miss home with a 67-51 loss.

The Aggies (14-2 overall, 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference) outscored Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2) by 13 points in the second half to pull away for a relatively easy win.

“Our energy level was very low, comparative to some games like Tennessee and (Mississippi) State,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis.

Ole Miss shot just 35 percent from the floor and 23 percent (5-for-22) from the 3-point line in the loss. Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 11 points. Daeshun Ruffin added 10. Jaemyn Brakefield and Nysier Brooks had nine points each.

Ole Miss played without guard Jarkel Joiner, who did not make the trip due to a back injury. Davis said after the game Joiner will miss at least six weeks after he undergoes a back procedure Thursday. He could miss the remainder of the season and take advantage of the COViD-19 clause from 2020 and claim an extra season of eligibility.

“I hate it for Jarkel but that’s the best thing for him health-wise to try to get him back on the floor at some point,” Davis said. “We’re going to let him get through the surgery and do all the different things but that is a great possibility for him.”

Without Joiner, Davis said, “It has to be a group effort.” It also means more minutes for Austin Crowley and James White in addition to bigger roles for Murrell and Tye Fagan.

"It is what it is," Davis said. "It has to be a group effort."

Texas A&M was led by Henry Coleman III’s 18 points. The Aggies shot 55.8 percent from the floor and dominated Ole Miss in the paint, 42-24. Texas A&M’s bench outscored the Rebels’ extras, 22-9.

Both teams committed 13 turnovers and Texas A&M narrowly won the rebounding battle, 31-28.

Ole Miss returns home Saturday night at 7:30 against No. 4 Auburn.