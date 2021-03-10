RebelGrove - Doug Nikhazy out at least one week with chest injury

OXFORD | Doug Nikhazy will miss the ULM series with a chest injury, Mike Bianco said following the Rebels' win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.

Nikhazy, who has pitched the opening game of each weekend series since the start of 2020, has a pectoralis minor strain, an injury to the muscle that connects the chest to the shoulder. The discomfort began two weeks ago, and Nikhazy visibly favored the area during his start against Belmont on Friday.

"We're going to hold him out," Bianco said. "He's getting treated for that. We're going to hold him out this weekend and then reevaluate next week. Part of the hope is to not do much of anything over the next three or four days. It's a muscle. They just want that muscle to relax. We'll know more once we get to next week."

Ole Miss (11-2) opens SEC play on March 19 versus Auburn. The Rebels will revaluate Nikhazy next week to check his availability for that start.

It's a grade 2 strain, per Bianco, which is a partial tear in the muscle. Surgery isn't required for the injury.

Gunnar Hoglund will move up a day on start on Friday against the Warhawks. Freshman Drew McDaniel, typically the Rebels' midweek starter, will go on Saturday, and Derek Diamond will be in his normal Sunday role.

Nikhazy is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 13 innings. Opponents are hitting .167 off the junior.

McDaniel has a 1.93 ERA in two midweek starts and one relief appearance. Saturday will be his first weekend start.