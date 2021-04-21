RebelGrove - Duke's Jaemyn Brakefield to transfer to Ole Miss

Former four-star power forward and Duke signee Jaemyn Brakefield entered the transfer portal after one season in Durham that saw the Blue Devils finish 13-11 and exit the ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 precautions. Ole Miss missed out on the Jackson, Miss., native the first time around, but Kermit Davis made sure he wasn’t going to whiff again. Now, the former Blue Devil joins Miami’s Nysier Brooks and Georgia’s Tye Fagan as the newest members of the Rebels’ 2021-2022 roster. On Wednesday, Brakefield announced publicly that he would be transferring to Ole Miss with five years to play four.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RsVUV2bmk5MnUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90bFVFdm5pOTJ1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphZW15biBC cmFrZWZpZWxkIChASmFlbXluMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYWVteW4xL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg0ODk4NjU3OTA0OTEwMzM3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The former Jordan Brand Classic All-American averaged just 12.5 minutes per game for Mike Krzyzewski in 2020-2021, scoring 3.5 points and grabbing 2.5 rebounds per contest. But, Brakefield shot 41 percent from the field and had some impressive showings against some good opponents. - 11 points, 4 rebounds vs Michigan State - 10 points, 5 rebounds vs Notre Dame - 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks vs Virginia

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lIajFOc1JmRmd3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 6-foot-8, 216-pounder is an excellent addition to an Ole Miss front court that is working to replace KJ Buffen and Romello White after missing out on the NCAA tournament this past season. Brakefield’s time on the court for Duke was greatly affected by who was in front of him. Duke was led by forwards Matthew Hurt (32.6 minutes per game), Wendell Moore, Jr. (27.7 points per game) and Mark Williams (15.2 minutes per game), keeping Brakefield’s involvement to a minimum for most of the season. That won’t be an issue in Oxford. Now that he is on the Ole Miss roster, he should be one of the best three players on the roster and will be counted on to contribute immediately in 2021. In high school, the newest Rebel held offers from just about everyone. Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, South Carolina, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and Xavier were those that tried to sign him.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2hOYWFYME8zTWZZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As a high school senior, Brakefield led Huntington Prep in points scored, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage during the 2017-2018 season, including a team-high 34 points en route to a 21-7 record.



ANALYSIS: Brakefield has a very nonchalant way about him on the floor, but in a good way. Brakefield has a unique skill set that is hard to find in a sturdy forward frame. He is more than comfortable with the ball in his hands and is more than capable of scoring the basketball. He has a solid jumper from mid-range and he is even more of a threat putting the ball on the floor and getting to the rack, utilizing a quick first step to get past slower fours and fives. He can take a rebound on one end and can take it coast-to-coast and finish.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01P T0Q/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNT09EPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ2FPTkU1bGF3YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2dhT05FNWxhd2I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTGV2aSBXYXRraW5z IChATGV2aV9XYXRraW5zMjEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTGV2aV9XYXRraW5zMjEvc3RhdHVzLzEzODQ5MDAyNzc1NzMxNDg2NzU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==