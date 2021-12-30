Easy decisions: Corral, Lebby return out of love, respect

The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

Like Matt Corral, Jeff Lebby faced a decision earlier this month.

For Corral, it was whether to opt out of his final college game, thereby protecting his health in advance of May’s NFL Draft.

For Lebby, it whether to turn his full focus to his new job at Oklahoma or finish a year’s worth of work at Ole Miss by working for the Rebels in Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Baylor.

Both Corral and Lebby chose team over self, in large part because of their respect for one another. Lebby left Oxford for a few days to do some last-minute recruiting for Oklahoma, but he was back in Oxford in time to help Corral close out his Ole Miss career.

“It has been a lot, obviously, because early signing day and the way that works, being able to go back to Norman and see that part of it through, while at the same time knowing, man, that I wanted to be her,” Lebby said Thursday following Ole Miss’ practice in Metairie, La. “I wanted to be here for Matt. I wanted to be here for all these guys, to be able to go finish this thing the right way.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us to be able to go win 11 games for the first time in the history of the school and that matters. So it mattered to me to be here for them, and that's why I'm here.”

Corral acknowledged Thursday that there were people in his inner circle who told him they’d support his decision to play in the Sugar Bowl but who also advised him to opt out of the game.

“I just couldn’t live with what (his teammates) would’ve thought of me,” Corral said. “No one really understands how close we really are. It just would’ve been the wrong thing to do — not playing and holding out on them.”

Corral said he and Lebby built “trust, respect and loyalty” during their two seasons together at Ole Miss.

“It’s just the way we clicked together,” Corral said. “That’s a relationship I’ll have for the rest of my life. Me and him both know that. Most of these moments that I’ve had at Ole Miss, most of them are going to be with Jeff Lebby and Coach (Lane) Kiffin and this team that we have right now. I wouldn’t trade the world for it.”