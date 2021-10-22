Eli Manning's Ole Miss weekend to also serve as a player reunion

OXFORD | The weekend is all about the Mannings, but it’s an opportunity for many former Rebels to head back to Oxford.

Eli Manning Day is Saturday, as Ole Miss will retire the No. 10 at halftime of Ole Miss’ date with LSU. The Rebels and Tigers kick at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Manning, who spent several months in Oxford during the pandemic, retired from the New York Giants following the 2019 season. He was the starting quarterback for two Super Bowl winners and was named MVP both times.

That busy schedule kept him from Oxford most of football season, so this is a chance to see former teammates and other Ole Miss players from past years around his event.

“It’s been fun keeping up and texting and calling with some guys the last few weeks,” Manning said during a media opportunity on Thursday. “Get together with a lot of them (Friday) and Saturday and see some guys I haven’t seen in a long time. It wasn’t always really easy to stay in touch with everybody; I wasn’t coming back for many games, maybe one game a year, so this is an opportunity to see buddies.

“Like with every team, there are guys I’ve stayed in touch with and some guys I’ve been in weddings and vice versa but some I haven’t talked to as much, so I can reach out and talk to them and see them. It’ll be good to catch up with so many guys and hang out with them.”