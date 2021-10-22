Eli Manning's Ole Miss weekend to also serve as a player reunion
OXFORD | The weekend is all about the Mannings, but it’s an opportunity for many former Rebels to head back to Oxford.
Eli Manning Day is Saturday, as Ole Miss will retire the No. 10 at halftime of Ole Miss’ date with LSU. The Rebels and Tigers kick at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
Manning, who spent several months in Oxford during the pandemic, retired from the New York Giants following the 2019 season. He was the starting quarterback for two Super Bowl winners and was named MVP both times.
That busy schedule kept him from Oxford most of football season, so this is a chance to see former teammates and other Ole Miss players from past years around his event.
“It’s been fun keeping up and texting and calling with some guys the last few weeks,” Manning said during a media opportunity on Thursday. “Get together with a lot of them (Friday) and Saturday and see some guys I haven’t seen in a long time. It wasn’t always really easy to stay in touch with everybody; I wasn’t coming back for many games, maybe one game a year, so this is an opportunity to see buddies.
“Like with every team, there are guys I’ve stayed in touch with and some guys I’ve been in weddings and vice versa but some I haven’t talked to as much, so I can reach out and talk to them and see them. It’ll be good to catch up with so many guys and hang out with them.”
The jersey retirement was originally set for the Auburn game last season, but with limited attendance and other COVID-19 protocols, Manning chose to delay a season.
That decision has turned Saturday into a cornucopia of activity with what’s expected to be a sold-out Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, many former players in town and Eli’s nephew, Arch Manning — the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, on campus.
Patrick Willis, Laquon Treadwell, Mike Wallace, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, John Avery and Donte Moncrief are only a few of the dozens of players expected in Oxford on Saturday. There's a social event for many former players scheduled for Friday night.
“(Ole Miss) said we could still do it last year but didn’t want to do it with 20,000 in the crowd, wouldn’t feel right,” Manning said. “The team is playing great and I’m excited for Saturday. Should be a great atmosphere and a great day.”
Ole Miss is 5-1 and winners of two straight heading into Saturday. LSU, which beat Florida last week, fired former Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron, but he will finish out the season.
Matt Corral is currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, an award Manning finished third for in 2003 behind Jason White and Larry Fitzgerald.
“We haven’t talked about the Heisman,” Manning said of Corral. “His focus is winning games and now that Alabama has lost, there’s a chance to win the West. Keep playing and win games and the Heisman takes care of himself. He’s had a great season and played so well.”
Manning will join his father, Archie Manning (18) and Chucky Mullins (38) as players honored with a retired number.
“To have my jersey retired up there next to my dad and Chucky will be really special on Saturday,” Manning said.