Elliott comes through in clutch to give Rebels critical win over Florida

HOOVER, Alabama — Some things never change.

Such as Hunter Elliott in big games. When the stakes are high, Ole Miss’ veteran left-hander delivers.

That was the case again late Wednesday at the Hoover Met as Elliott overcame some defensive miscues by his teammates and slammed the door on Florida, leading Ole Miss to a 3-1 win in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

"The juices were definitely flowing," said Elliott, who was a huge part of Ole Miss' run to a national championship as a freshman in 2022. "It was a great crowd tonight and it's always good to pitch when games really matter. ...I do love pitching in big games. I don't know what it is, just the competitor in me. I'm super, ultra competitive and when the lights are the brightest and the stages are the biggest, I really want it. I really want to win."

Ole Miss (38-18) advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals. The Rebels will meet Arkansas at 3 p.m. Far more importantly, at least in the opinion of most who follow college baseball closely, Wednesday’s win over the Gators strongly enhanced Ole Miss’ chances to host an NCAA Tournament regional. The victory over the Gators gave Ole Miss 18 SEC wins (16 in the regular season, one over Mississippi State in Jackson and Wednesday’s win over Florida). Of the last 65 SEC teams to accumulate 18 league wins, 64 have hosted NCAA Regionals.

With the win, Ole Miss moved up to No. 17 in RPI. Obviously, a win Friday over Arkansas (RPI: 5) would be a huge resume enhancer. A loss to the Razorbacks on a neutral site almost certainly wouldn’t hurt the Rebels’ RPI, either.

"I'm not sure about all the RPI stuff," Ole Miss second baseman Judd Utermark said. "I don't even know how to calculate it or what Quad 1 wins are or whatever. We're here to play baseball games and win baseball games."

Utermark said he would "love" to host in Oxford next weekend, given he's never gotten to taste postseason baseball in his career.

"I'm super excited about this squad and our future but we need to be where our feet are and we're going to win this thing in Hoover," Utermark said.