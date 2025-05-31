Elliott's grit, Rebels' power surge keep Ole Miss' hopes alive

OXFORD — For Ole Miss, the assignment isn’t complicated.

It’s not simple, mind you, but it’s not difficult to figure out.

Win three games in two days against two different teams and the Rebels advance. Lose just one of those three games and the season is over.

That’s the bad news for Ole Miss. The good news is the Rebels’ long-ball-oriented offense delivered on Saturday versus Western Kentucky, blasting Ole Miss to an 8-6 win and keeping the season alive in the Oxford Regional at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss will face the loser of this afternoon’s winners bracket game between Georgia Tech and Murray State Sunday at 2 p.m. Should the Rebels win, they’ll face the winner of the aforementioned winners’ bracket game later Sunday.

An Ole Miss sweep of a Sunday doubleheader would lead to a Monday winenr-take-all regional finale.

Ole Miss (41-20) made all of that at least possible Saturday with a power barrage and a gutsy effort by staff ace Hunter Elliott.

The Rebels hit six home runs — all solo shots — to simply overpower Western Kentucky (46-14). Mitchell Sanford led off the game with a home run and then added another, his 17th of the season, in the sixth inning.

Austin Fawley homered in the second inning, giving Ole Miss a school-record single-season mark of 109 home runs. The Rebels’ catcher homered again in the fourth inning. It was his 19th of the season.

Judd Utermark, who hit a 453-home run on Friday night in the Rebels’ loss to Murray State, repeated the feat on Saturday, crushing a fastball over the batter’s eye in center field. In the seventh, Utermark went opposite field for his 19th home run of the season.

"We've scored in a lot of ways this year," Sanford said. "A lot of it has come from the long ball, but that's just our offense is built. I thought we did a really good job, not just with our plan but (also) with the attack against the pitchers today."

Dating back to at least 1997, it was the first time three Ole Miss teammates combined to hit at least two home runs apiece.

"We really swung it well on a day when I thought the ball was really getting out, especially to the right side of the field," Bianco said. "But part of that was a really good approach by our guys."

"We were relentless," Elliott said. "Nothing went our way early and we just really didn't care. We know today was an elimination game and we weren't letting it eliminate us. We really like this group of guys and we want to play another day together and we earned that."