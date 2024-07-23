Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Enter/Exit: Ole Miss baseball with the transfer portal

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

Ole Miss has picked up eight players in the transfer portal this summer, as it looks to finalize its roster for the 2024-205 academic year. The roster has to be at 40 players or fewer for the 2025 season.

Below is a list of outgoing players who moved on in the transfer portal and a list of incoming players for the Rebels. Any new additions, should any occur, will be added to this list.

Outgoing Ole Miss Baseball Players
Name Position New School

Eli Berch

Catcher

Louisiana Tech

Corey Braun

LHP

Georgia Southern

Kyler Carmack

RHP

Arkansas State/Drafted

Seth Farni

Outfielder

Campbell

Liam Doyle

LHP

Tennessee

Andrew Fischer

Third Baseman

Tennessee

Treyson Hughes

Outfielder

Virgina Tech

John Kramer

Outfielder

Appalachian State

Trenton Lyons

Catcher/UTIL

North Carolina State

Wes Mendes

LHP

Florida State

JT Quinn

RHP

Georgia

Grayson Saunier

RHP

Texas

Gabe Smith

RHP

Missouri State

Cole Tolbert

RHP

Drafted
Incoming Ole Miss Baseball Players
Name Position Old School

Alex Canney

RHP

Tampa

Luke Cheng

Shortstop

Illinois State

Austin Fawley

Catcher

Kentucky

Isaac Humphrey

Outfielder

Louisville

Will McCausland

RHP

St. Joseph's

Ryan Moerman

Outfield/DH

Illinois

Collin Reuter

Catcher/1st Base

BYU

Mitchell Sanford

Outfielder

New Orleans
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement