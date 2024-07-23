Enter/Exit: Ole Miss baseball with the transfer portal
Ole Miss has picked up eight players in the transfer portal this summer, as it looks to finalize its roster for the 2024-205 academic year. The roster has to be at 40 players or fewer for the 2025 season.
Below is a list of outgoing players who moved on in the transfer portal and a list of incoming players for the Rebels. Any new additions, should any occur, will be added to this list.
|Name
|Position
|New School
|
Eli Berch
|
Catcher
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Corey Braun
|
LHP
|
Georgia Southern
|
Kyler Carmack
|
RHP
|
Arkansas State/Drafted
|
Seth Farni
|
Outfielder
|
Campbell
|
Liam Doyle
|
LHP
|
Tennessee
|
Andrew Fischer
|
Third Baseman
|
Tennessee
|
Treyson Hughes
|
Outfielder
|
Virgina Tech
|
John Kramer
|
Outfielder
|
Appalachian State
|
Trenton Lyons
|
Catcher/UTIL
|
North Carolina State
|
Wes Mendes
|
LHP
|
Florida State
|
JT Quinn
|
RHP
|
Georgia
|
Grayson Saunier
|
RHP
|
Texas
|
Gabe Smith
|
RHP
|
Missouri State
|
Cole Tolbert
|
RHP
|
Drafted
|Name
|Position
|Old School
|
Alex Canney
|
RHP
|
Tampa
|
Luke Cheng
|
Shortstop
|
Illinois State
|
Austin Fawley
|
Catcher
|
Kentucky
|
Isaac Humphrey
|
Outfielder
|
Louisville
|
Will McCausland
|
RHP
|
St. Joseph's
|
Ryan Moerman
|
Outfield/DH
|
Illinois
|
Collin Reuter
|
Catcher/1st Base
|
BYU
|
Mitchell Sanford
|
Outfielder
|
New Orleans