OXFORD — Zach Evans isn’t worried about Ole Miss’ quarterback competition.

If it were up to Evans, the Rebels’ running back room would just handle things amongst themselves.

Evans had 130 yards on 20 carries in the 21st-ranked Rebels’ win over Troy Saturday. He also added two catches for 22 yards. And he was basically a proud papa of sorts watching freshman Quinshon Judkins rush for 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in his college debut.

“Little Baby is what I call him,” Evans said. “Quinshon was going crazy. It’s crazy. He’s just 17 (he’s actually 18). It’s just a stepping stone. Quinshon is a monster. There’s nothing he’s scared to go against.”

Evans admitted being frustrated when he didn’t get a shot at 200 yards in his Ole Miss debut.

“They came and talked to me and settled me down,” Evans said. “Everybody has to eat. Everybody has to share. It’s a long season. They’re trying to be smart.”

Jaxson Dart started at quarterback this week. Luke Altmyer will get the start next weekend against Central Arkansas. Evans is fine with either one. For that matter, he’s fine with no quarterback.

“We have a loaded backfield,” Evans said. “I mean, obviously, if the load comes my way, I will take it. But I obviously love to share with the boys back there. We’re all putting in hard work, competing in 98-degree heat sometimes.

“I mean, me personally, I want us to stay running that ball. We don’t need to throw it. Like I said, we have a loaded backfield. I can come out with 200. Quinshon can get 200. (Ulysses Bentley IV) 200, ‘Trel (Kentrel Bullock) 200. I mean, that’s a perfect world for me. I don’t need a quarterback.”