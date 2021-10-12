Ewin brings all-around post game to Ole Miss
Ole Miss basketball added two commits to the 2022 class last month when TJ Caldwell and Robert Cowherd announced their commitments to the Rebels and now Kermit Davis and Co. are back at it again with the addition of four-star center Malique Ewin.
The Lilburn, Ga., native chose Ole Miss over notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Xavier. The 74th-ranked overall player led Berkmar (Ga.) to the Class 7A title game and a 25-6 record last season.
The first-team All-State selection was a mainstay for the 7A state runner-up program in the frontcourt, but he really made a move with a strong summer on the AAU circuit, impressing scouts and bolstering his offer sheet. The Rebels, who recruit the state of Georgia well, added their fourth commit to the 2022 class and continued the trend of adding athleticism and length to a conference that is looking better and better with each passing day.
ANALYSIS: The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder caught a Rivals’ national basketball analyst's eye this summer at the GHSA Team Camp and had this to say after seeing him live:
"When he’s playing at his best, Malique Ewin is good as almost any post prospect in the 2022 class. He’s a dominant rebounder, protects the rim, and has the well-rounded offensive game that is tough for opposing big men to defend. He has incredibly strong hands, soft touch, and ridiculous body control for a young big man his size."
The Rebels will need this and more in the front court moving forward as the conference continues to show its muscle in the front court and the Rebels might need Ewin immediately when he steps on campus.
There’s plenty of room left on the frame for Ewin to fill out and not compromise what makes him a tough matchup for post defenders. He’s awfully smooth for someone his size when moving towards the basket and has a decent arsenal of moves with his back to the basket as well. Ewin is crafty enough to know when he needs to utilize finesse and when to use his muscle to hammer one home.