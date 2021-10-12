Ewin brings all-around post game to Ole Miss

Ole Miss basketball added two commits to the 2022 class last month when TJ Caldwell and Robert Cowherd announced their commitments to the Rebels and now Kermit Davis and Co. are back at it again with the addition of four-star center Malique Ewin.

The Lilburn, Ga., native chose Ole Miss over notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Xavier. The 74th-ranked overall player led Berkmar (Ga.) to the Class 7A title game and a 25-6 record last season.

The first-team All-State selection was a mainstay for the 7A state runner-up program in the frontcourt, but he really made a move with a strong summer on the AAU circuit, impressing scouts and bolstering his offer sheet. The Rebels, who recruit the state of Georgia well, added their fourth commit to the 2022 class and continued the trend of adding athleticism and length to a conference that is looking better and better with each passing day.