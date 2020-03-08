Ole Miss completed the weekend sweep of Princeton with a 14-2 victory that was halted after seven innings because of the 10-run rule in effect. The Rebels, now winners of 14 straight, which is one away from the school record of 15 straight wins in 1964, are 14-1 and have their final pre-SEC tuneup at ULM Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting LSU.

Ole Miss hit 10 home runs during the weekend to maintain its hold on the national lead in that category. Four of those came on Sunday, with Peyton Chatagnier hitting two of them and Justin Bench and Anthony Servideo adding one apiece.

Here's what you need to know from the weekend:

Ole Miss' 47 runs on the tied the school record for most in a three-game series, equaling the Rebels' 2005 mark in a home sweep of Purdue. Ole Miss entered the weekend with only four players (with more than 7 season at-bats) hitting above .256 but by Sunday afternoon seven of the nine players in the game at the time were over .300. Ole Miss averaged 1.96 runs per inning against the winless Tigers (0-7).

Derek Diamond allowed six hits and two runs with five strikeouts and a walk over 82 pitches, 58 strikes. Ole Miss starters went at least five innings in all 12 weekend games over the course of the four weeks to date. Last season, that happened in just two of the 14 weekends.

Mike Bianco said catcher Knox Loposer will start one of the midweek games at ULM. Freshman Hayden Dunhurst has started 14 of the 15 games at catcher this season. Loposer got the start against Alcorn State.

Austin Miller missed last Sunday with discomfort in his side. Bianco said he'll pitch Tuesday against the Warhawks.

Ole Miss swept three consecutive series for the first time since 2013.



