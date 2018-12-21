The December signing period, otherwise known as the early signing period, comes to an end later today. Ole Miss signed 25 on Wednesday, a number that would be alarmingly high, if the Rebels were not set to sign over 30 prospects this fall. Of those 25, one was a new commitment, and that was East Miss. WR Dontario Drummond, who will enroll next month and participate in spring practice. There also were three current "verbal" commitments that didn't sign. Two of those will be addressed below, RB Jerrion Ealy and WR Jonathan Mingo. With this being just the second year of the early signing period, both coaches and players are still learning about the process. One thing is clear; if you can wait until February to sign, chances are you will likely receive offers you dreamed of, and the risk of your scholarship being taken by another prospect is likely complete b.s. All that being said, February will mark the end of the 2019 class, which remains critical. How do I see the positional breakdown going in February? BA (Best Available) - 1 RB- 1 WR- 1 DL- 2-3 LB- 1-2 CB- 1

Early Enrollees to Watch

WHAT"S HE GOT TO PROVE? Cistrunk's frame is a main topic of conversation these days. At first, it was thought he would play the STAR role in McGriff's defense. Those days are now over, and Cistrunk has risen up the rankings throughout the year, and he'll have every opportunity to earn a spot during spring practice. I may be in the minority here, but Cistrunk would likely be a four-star had he stayed healthy all season. He has the highest ceiling of anyone in the defensive class, though I am also pretty curious to see what Tay Standifer can do with his permanent move to LB before even getting on campus.



WHAT"S HE GOT TO PROVE? Dent received an offer from Ole Miss last month, and jumped on it the moment he got word. Dent's got a very polished arm, some interesting mechanics (from a nerd like me) and a real opportunity to compete for a job on the depth chart, most likely the backup role. Many fans criticized Ole Miss offering and taking Dent's commitment as late as they did, but his film spoke for itself. If he is able to have competent receiving options around him, his upside is through the roof.





WHAT"S HE GOT TO PROVE? Jackson played the majority of his Sr. season with his starting QB, sadly. In the short amount of time Jackson and his QB played together, they dominated folks. Jackson shows flashes of someone that is normally rated a four-star, but the lack of consistency this season, at least in my eyes, is what keeps him a 5.7. Jackson worked his ass off this school year to be able to enroll early at Ole Miss. He needs to prove that his performance this season with his QB was the consistency factor.



Other Early Enrollees

COACH SPEAK "Snoop is a powerful, well-built, one cut type runner. He is going to thrive once he gets time to settle in at tailback. He is very versatile with a high ceiling. - Derrick Nix

COACH SPEAK "Dontario has tremendous ball skills and the ability to make the 50/50 catch. He'll bring championship experience, and add a veteran mindset to our receiver room." - Jacob Peeler

COACH SPEAK "Jonathan is really athletic, and does a great job of covering slot wide receivers. He is a big, physical safety that can cover and also stop the run." - Jason Jones

COACH SPEAK "Eric has a body type that you like. He's a strong, intelligent player with the potential to develop and grow into a great linebacker." - Jon Sumrall

COACH SPEAK "Jalen is very energetic, and I see him stepping into a leadership role both on and off the field from day one. Being durable and reliable at all five positions, his versatility will be key for us." - Charles Clark

COACH SPEAK "Jamar will be able to provide leadership and experience that we need on the back end. He can really run well, and does a good job in man coverage." - Charles Clark

COACH SPEAK "Tay committed early in the process. He played more safety in high school than he did linebacker, but has grown and added weight. He is really intelligent with a lot of growth potential." - Jon Sumrall

COACH SPEAK "Grant is a tremendous young man from a great family. He is an outstanding leader, and a tremendous athlete, who runs and throws equally well." - Matt Luke