Five Questions: Clemente, McCready preview Auburn vs. Ole Miss

The Rebels (6-1 overall, 3-1 in the SEC) have won three games in a row since losing at Alabama Oct. 2. Auburn (5-2, 2-1) enjoyed a bye week last weekend are last played in Fayetteville, Ark., where they defeated the Razorbacks, 38-23.

Neal McCready: 1. Bo Nix got off to a rocky start and got benched versus Georgia State. Since then, he's been really good. What flipped?

Christian Clemente: The game has seemingly slowed down for Bo Nix recently. I think part of that needs to be credited to Mike Bobo and Bryan Harsin for drawing up easier plays for him to make one or two reads instead of four, but still, Nix deserves a lot of credit. It looked like his time as Auburn’s starting quarterback was over, then, backed into a corner, he responded with a wild performance against LSU, a solid performance against Georgia where his supporting cast damaged his final stat-line and then another great game against Arkansas. I think most people are still not 100% sure if Nix has turned a page or if it was just a stretch of good games, but the Ole Miss game should be telling on that.





Neal McCready: 2. For a while, it looked like Jarquez Hunter was going to take the RB1 job away from Tank Bigsby, but Bigsby seems to have re-emerged, if you will. Who gets the lion's share of carries against Ole Miss?

Christian Clemente: I still think Tank Bigsby gets the majority of the carries. Bigbsy was banged up a little earlier in the season and with Jarquez Hunter’s strong performances Auburn chose to ride the hot hand a little bit and feed him. But coming off a bye week and already getting healthier before the bye, Bigsby should be back to his No. 1 role in the backfield and performing up to his lofty expectations.





Neal McCready: 3. Auburn has looked solid on defense, but I've heard some question the secondary. How do you think Auburn chooses to attack Matt Corral and is there an area of concern for the Tigers going against a balanced offense?

Christian Clemente: The secondary, despite the praise it received during the offseason has been an issue so far. Mainly, blown coverages and missed assignments leading to receivers and tight ends being wide open. Like, no one within 10 yards of them wide open. It’s gotten better the past couple of weeks as the team adjusts to Derek Mason’s scheme, but it still remains a question mark. As for Matt Corral, I think Auburn will play relatively conservative. Rushing three or four, putting linebacker Owen Pappoe (who should return this week) or linebacker Zakoby McClain as a spy and then dropping seven or eight in coverage. Auburn’s been pretty good in stopping the run thus far, but Ole Miss’ backs will be an interesting challenge for this defensive front. All in all though, I expect them to fully key in on Corral.





Neal McCready: 4. I know there are rumors of suspensions and Harsin's vaccination status has been in the news. Is that a potential distraction for this team on Saturday?

Christian Clemente: It’s certainly a distraction and I think it’ll be interesting to see how Harsin, the new coaching staff and the players are able to put it aside this week while getting ready for Saturday. Harsin’s been mum about his vaccination status all along and with Auburn following the federal mandate that all employees have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8th, it came up again this week. I think it’s a potential distraction, but not a major one. The big one is the suspensions. I’ve heard of three or four players on defense that are facing disciplinary issues and could miss Saturday’s game. We don’t have official names yet, but if one of them is suspended for Saturday, it could be a big loss for the defense. The others are mostly backups.





Neal McCready: 5. Ok, it's your turn on the prediction. Give me a winner, a score and why?

Christian Clemente: Man, I am so torn on this game. I think really highly of Ole Miss and the Lane Kiffin offense led by Matt Corral. They can put up 60 at any point and it’s up to the other team to try and keep up at that point. Simply because they’re coming off the bye week, I’m going with Auburn but the potential suspensions and coming out rusty concerns me. I do think this one will end up being a shootout but I think Bo Nix and Tank Bigbsy will be able to do enough to keep up and squeak out a 41-38 win.