No. 23 California makes the trip east Saturday to face Ole Miss (11 a.m., ESPNU) in a return matchup of the Rebels’ loss in Berkeley in September 2017. GoldenBearReport.com's Trace Travers and RebelGrove.com's Neal McCready exchanged questions and answers previewing the showdown between the Golden Bears and the Rebels.

Neal McCready: 1. Obviously, California is off to a great start -- 3-0 with a win at Washington. The last time Ole Miss played Cal, Justin Wilcox was just getting started. Has he established a program identity at this point or is it still a work in progress? Trace Travers: From every promotional video Justin Wilcox has done, he says the team wants to be tough and smart. I’d add gritty and unafraid to win ugly. This Cal team is defined by their defense, which was unheard of three years ago. Wilcox has built around his defensive group, willing to grind teams down, get them off schedule, and do enough to win. The offense hasn’t been good, but it’s easier to win with great defense and average offense than the other way around, and they’ve ridden that to a 3-0 start. I think Wilcox has instilled a lot of what he was as a player into his team. Guys who are smart, have good technique, the ‘speak softly but carry a big stick approach.’ A lot of the guys on the team aren’t big talkers, aside from the always entertaining Evan Weaver.

Devon Modster (USA Today)

NM: 2. Chase Garbers is off to a thoroughly mediocre start. I listened to Wilcox's postgame following the Bears' win over North Texas and he was diplomatic about his quarterback. Might Devon Modster get a look Saturday in Oxford? TT: There is currently no official word on whether Modster is available for Saturday, but after being on UCLA’s roster for three games last year, transferring to a JuCo (where he didn’t play), then transferring to Cal, I expect him to be active for the game in some shape or fashion. As for whether there’ll be a swap, it could happen. There was one in the spectacle that was the Cheez-It Bowl last year. Garbers won the QB competition in Fall Camp, but has had some of the issues that have plagued him, namely playing tentatively, creep up. Whether he can get into some kind of rhythm, like he has on a handful of occasions this year, remains to be seen.

Kuony Deng (Kelley L. Cox - USA Today Sports)

NM: 3. Cal's defense is awfully impressive on television. What do you anticipate the Bears trying to do against Ole Miss' redshirt freshman quarterback, Matt Corrall? TT: Try to knock the Ole Miss offense off schedule to bring up passing downs, then rush guys. What they did to Shea Patterson two years ago may be a bit of the blueprint, though the DBs have improved since then. I expect they’ll vary some coverage, this Cal team likes to play a lot of cover 3, to try and confuse him. They’ve used every corner or safety as a pass-rusher at points this year as well. Evan Weaver is probably the best inside linebacker the Bears have had since Mychal Kendricks (pre-insider trading arrest), and he’s been sent on a number of blitzes.

A guy I’d look out for who can change Corrall’s throwing lanes is Kuony Deng. A 6’6” ILB who can bump outside on passing downs, the former Independence CC LB can make throws over the middle more difficult with his length.

Chris Brown (Troy Wayrynen - USA Today Sports)

NM: 4. Listening to Wilcox on Saturday, it sounded like the Bears had a fairly lengthy injury list, including several players out at linebacker. Can you update us on Cal's health situation as they get ready to travel east? TT: Justin Wilcox noted Monday that he expects guys to be back, as none of them is out for the season. Here’s what I have right now: Probable OL Valentino Daltoso OLB Tevin Paul Questionable: OLB Cam Goode RB Chris Brown OLB Ben Hawk Schrider Doubtful: OLB Chinedu Udeogu My expectation is that the first five guys play, and Brown being back would help the Cal offense a ton, as he’s a load at 230 lbs. Daltoso, the opening day starter at RG and likely starter at LT if he returns, would be helpful for a Cal offensive line that has two of their projected starters out for the year (in LG Gentle Williams, a Mississippi native, and LT Will Craig)

NM 5. Speaking of travel, Ole Miss put a lot of thought into its trip to Berkeley two years ago. What is Cal doing to prepare for the time change, weather change, etc., as they get ready for what will essentially be a 9 a.m. kickoff in Southern humidity? TT: Wilcox downplayed this, as did the players Monday, but the Bears are leaving for Mississippi early Thursday, they’re hydrating a ton to prepare for any humidity change, and they practiced in the morning all throughout camp. While it may not have been their main purpose, the Cal DBs have practiced in sweatshirts and sweats under their pads to make it more difficult, and to force them to hydrate more and do all the things needed to prepare for Ole Miss.

Cal’s first game with Wilcox at the helm was a 9 AM west coast start at North Carolina, so they’re no strangers to this.



Rich Rodriguez (AP)

TT: 1. Matt Luke brought in two coordinators that Cal is familiar with in Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre, what changes have they made in their tenures so far? NM: The changes have been pretty apparent. On defense, MacIntyre has scrapped the 4-2-5 for a more conventional 3-4 scheme that focuses on stopping the run and funneling plays back into the middle of the field. Rodriguez inherited an inexperienced/young unit and has switched from the pass-happy attack of former offensive coordinator Phil Longo to an offense far more reliant on the running game. I think Rodriguez would like to do more in the passing game, but he’s got a redshirt freshman quarterback who is still developing as a decision-maker.

More than anything, both coordinators are trying to instill a new attitude. MacIntyre is trying to get his defense to play smarter football, and so far, it appears to be working. Rodriguez is pushing for that “hard edge” he’s always talked about throughout his career, and while the effort’s clearly there, it’s a work in progress that might be limited by a thin offensive line that isn’t as talented as some of the units that have been at Ole Miss the past several seasons.

Matt Corral ()

TT: 2. QB Matt Corral has been productive over the last couple games and he's a west coast kid, what does he bring to the table that's different from Jordan Ta'amu or Shea Patterson? NM: Corral is fearless. He’s athletic. He works hard. He’s conscientious. He wants to be great. For the most part, he’s off to a pretty solid start. Against Memphis, the Rebels had a horrific first half on offense, but he responded with a couple of third-quarter drives that got Ole Miss back into he game, one it eventually lost, 15-10.

Against Arkansas a week later, Corral was very good, getting the ball out of his hands and making the Razorbacks pay for blitz calls that didn’t get home. Corral wasn’t perfect against Southeastern Louisiana, holding the ball too long at one point and floating a few passes that a better defensive secondary would’ve punished him for, but he was pretty good. He’s better in the pocket than Patterson ever was but he’s still developing some of the play-making skills Patterson has. He’s a different quarterback than Ta’amu. Corral is potentially the best of that trio. In fact, I think he almost certainly will be. However, this is just his fourth game and it’s easily his toughest test yet.

Mike MacIntyre (AP)

TT: 3. The Ole Miss run defense has been particularly stingy statistically this year, what's changed with that unit to make them successful over the first quarter of the season? NM: This sounds elementary, but they’re lined up right. They’re coached better. MacIntyre has made it a point of emphasis to take the run away. Ole Miss has some talent up front in Benito Jones and Josiah Coatney, among others. Qaadir Sheppard and Charles Wiley, among others, have benefited from the switch to the 3-4. The Rebels’ linebacker play is much improved and there are a few defensive backs who have provided good run support. They’re tackling better and they swarm to the football better than in years past. There is still work to do, and it’s debatable if the emphasis on the run has made Ole Miss more vulnerable to the pass, but all in all, the Rebels’ defense is significantly better than it’s been in years.



Jerrion Ealy

TT: 4. The talent at the skill positions has changed considerably since these teams last met, who stands out among the RB and WR groups? NM: Two years ago, Ole Miss had DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, DaMarcus Lodge, Van Jefferson, Dawson Knox and others in that receiver group. Metcalf is in Seattle now, Brown is with the Titans, Knox is in Buffalo and Jefferson is starring at Florida. Lodge hasn’t found an NFL home yet, but it’s likely a matter of time.

Elijah Moore has been terrific in the early going this year. He’s one of the more underrated players in the SEC. Braylon Sanders injured his hamstring against Memphis, but I expect him to at least give it a go against Cal. Donterio Drummond has shown flashes. So has Jonathan Mingo. Tight end Octavious Cooley has been very good with the ball in his hands, and converted quarterback Jason Pellerin has been surprisingly efficient as a tight end as well. Where Ole Miss is really good is at running back. Scottie Phillips has been a consistent workhorse for a season and a quarter now. Freshman Snoop Conner has been very good late in games, and freshman Jerrion Ealy is a future star who is capable of being a game-changer every time he touches it. So it’s different than when the Rebels went to NorCal. They’d prefer to keep it on the ground more and they have the horses to do it. The question _ and we keep coming back to this _ is are the Rebels’ offensive linemen good enough to allow Ole Miss to use the weapons it has.

Matt Luke (USA Today Sports)