Jakivuan Brown didn't want to talk to media on Saturday, but it was certainly notable that the Horn Lake, Mississippi, linebacker spent the big recruiting day in Oxford and not Starkville.

Sure enough, Brown flipped from Mississippi State to Ole Miss on Thursday, giving the Rebels another top in-state player from one of the best programs in Mississippi.

Brown, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder, is ranked as the No. 15 player in Mississippi. He committed to Mississippi State on June 5.

However, Brown was a frequent visitor to Ole Miss throughout the summer.