Kermit Davis gets up each day, gets some exercise in, takes a shower and puts on pants — with a button at the waist.

During the first few weeks of the shutdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t the case.

“I wasn’t doing that at first, but I figured if I stayed in those stretch pants for two months, I couldn’t fit in nothing when I came back,” Davis said during a light moment in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

Davis and the Ole Miss staff are in the midst of a bit of a roster rebuild, one that is fast becoming commonplace in college basketball. The Rebels signed four-star guard Matthew Murrell in the early signing period and have landed transfers Dimencio Vaughn and Robert Allen, along with high school guard Marcus Niblack, in the late period. The expectation, both at Ole Miss and throughout college athletics, is a one-time, no-penalty transfer rule is going to pass this summer, creating even more roster volatility.

Vaughn is a grad transfer from Rider who is immediately eligible. Allen, who played two seasons at Samford, needs the NCAA to pass the proposed legislation to play at Ole Miss in the upcoming season.

“We are working through some different things right now,” Davis said. “I know guys start counting numbers and I get it, but the new norm in college basketball is going to be much different. Some of those things are going to start. …We’re always going to have a flexible roster and you’re going to see that in college basketball and college athletics.”

In other words, the Rebels likely aren’t done. Niblack still has academic work to do to be eligible, but even if he doesn’t qualify, Ole Miss is one over the scholarship limit. With the expectation that the Rebels will likely add at least one more player to the roster, that means more attrition is expected in the coming weeks and months.

“I don’t know if we’re ever done,” Davis said.

As for the Rebels’ known additions, Davis has high hopes for both. Vaughn, Davis said, “was just a guy who’s done it his entire career. He’s a big, talented, physical wing who shoots for a great percentage from 3. You watch him and he can really pass it. Kind of our theme, obviously, is we are trying to get guys with great motors who are self-starters and have toughness.”

Allen was third in the Southern Conference in blocked shots, a category that hampered Ole Miss throughout the disappointing 2019-20 season.

“Everybody you talk to about Robert talks about how hard he plays, what a great motor he has and every day in practice, he comes to play,” Davis said.

The big topic Wednesday, and every day during this pandemic, is the future. When will players report back to campus? When will games be played?

“They don’t know yet,” Davis said. “They just don’t know. The health experts are going to have to make that decision. It’s not going to be us. …I can’t see them bringing college football or college basketball back unless the whole campus comes back. Because we are student-athletes. That may be something they do; it’s just opinion. But I can tell you this, from talking to the people I’ve talked to, and it’s all speculation, but they’re going to play college football. I really believe it. Now when it starts, I don’t know, and how it affects college basketball, that really hasn’t come up yet.”

If a spring football season is necessary, Davis said, “We can figure things out,” adding he could see a scenario where football is played on Saturday and hoops on Sunday.

Until then, whenever then is, Davis and his staff are trying to maintain as much normalcy as possible for the Rebels’ roster, which is scattered all over the country. The team has a Zoom meeting once per week. Academic advisors talk to the players every day. Strength coaches have shipped them resistance bands and jump ropes.

“This is a great time to see exactly where players end up,” Davis said. “College basketball is going to get back to normal. It will. Where are you going to find yourself when it gets back? Are you going to use the virus as an excuse. There are some cats out there who are working. You’re going to see some college basketball players and NBA players separate themselves this year. It’s going to be interesting to me when our guys come back. It’s going to be right there.

“Parks and recs have closed down outdoor courts. There’s going to be some guys who don’t have access to basketball things. We’ve talked to some recruits who have found a gym. Guys are going to have to be creative just from a physical aspect.”