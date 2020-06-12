Life is often a game of risk.

People don't like that, especially the supremely politically correct types. It doesn't make it less true. Adventuresome people take risks. Occasionally, those risks backfire but that's often a chance those types of people take. They crave the adrenaline, live for the experiences.

There are also what I call Meatloaf Monday types. Monday night is meatloaf night. It is served with mashed potatoes, lima beans and a roll. It is served at 6 p.m., not 5:57, not 6:03. Tuesday night is chicken night. It is served with rice and a salad and again, it is served at 6 p.m. No risk is taken. Ever.

I'm not saying one way is the right way or one way is the wrong way. Different people evaluate risk in different ways.

That's going to be, at least in my opinion, the necessary narrative of the 2020 football season. Players, coaches, administrators and fans are simply going to have to decide how much risk they're willing to take.

I'm asked all the time, "Will there be a football season?"

My answer, which has meandered over the past few months, is yes, there will absolutely be a football season. Ole Miss said as much in an email to fans this week, saying it planned for a full-capacity Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, while at the same time explaining to fans the protocols that would be taken if it was deemed necessary to limit capacity at games this fall.

I'm not an epidemiologist, so I won't sit here and tell you the coronavirus and COVID-19 are going away this summer. I can't tell you if there will or won't be a second wave. I don't know.

I do know this: It's out there and I've likely been exposed to it. So have you. The rumor on the proverbial Oxford streets is there has been a breakout of sorts at Ole Miss and in Oxford this week. Clinics were full of young people getting tested throughout the week. A medical person I spoke to wasn't remotely concerned. Young people, this medical person said, weren't getting sick. They were all asymptomatic. If anything, this medical person said, getting this over with this summer and out of the way before the school year begins is a positive development, no pun intended.

I agree. I'm 50. I'm fairly healthy. I exercise daily. Just yesterday, at the start of my. 30-minute Tabata ride with Ally Love, the virtual high-5s started rolling in. Turns out it was my 45th straight day of Peloton activity. In other words, I'm doing my part to try to keep my immune system strong. If I get COVID-19, it probably won't kill me. If it does, well, I guess it was just my time to go.

It's a risk I'll live with. Shutting society down is a mistake. It's just one guy's opinion, but we have to be willing to accept some risk. Open the stadiums. Make it very clear, via signage and on tickets, that there is risk and the stadium/school/franchise doesn't have liability. It's my opinion stadiums will socially distance themselves, especially early in the season. Some will be cautious and sit back and watch how things go early, and there's nothing wrong with that. Some will decide to sit this season out, watch the games from the comforts of home and breathe a little easier, and there's nothing wrong with that either. And some will go racing through the gates, eager to get back to something they love, and there's nothing wrong with those people either.

The season is going to get played. It has to be played financially. It's as simple as that. If there's no college football season, for example, I think some underestimate the financial damage that would befall towns like Oxford and schools like Ole Miss. Further, I think it has to be played for the overall mental health.

My field has milked this fear. It's been, at least in my opinion, irresponsible. Real damage has been done to mental health with very little consideration given to that particular risk. Football -- and sports in general -- represent normalcy. Sports always carry inherent risk.

The coronavirus just adds a new level of risk to be assessed.