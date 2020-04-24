Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Can NASCAR lead?
Earlier this week, Jenna Fryer, who covers auto racing for the Associated Press, joined me on the Oxford Exxon Podcast. We discussed, among other things, the need for NASCAR teams to get into their facilities to get their cars. Those facilities are in North Carolina, and as of the middle of the week, they were deemed non-essential, making it against the law to open the headquarters.
That changed Thursday, moving NASCAR one big step closer to returning to the race track.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in their race shops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resuming the season in coming weeks, Fryer reported Thursday.
Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8 on Thursday and said he would gradually open the state in three phases. According to the AP, Cooper said he is still considering NASCAR’s request to run the Coca-Cola 600 as scheduled on May 24 without spectators.
The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions.
NASCAR desperately needs to get back to the track soon, even without fans. The racing organization has contracts with both FOX and NBC would put some money back in the teams’ pockets and give them a path to survival through the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for Charlotte hosting the 600 on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year, Cooper said public health officials are examining proposals for events without spectators submitted by NASCAR.
“We are the home of NASCAR, and I’m so grateful for this amazing sport that is in our state that not only provides people with a lot of entertainment, but also has an amazing economic engine for our state,” Cooper told the AP. “I’ve been in contact with NASCAR officials, track owners, team owners. They have come forward with a plan to try and protect their employees. So we’ll be coming forward with an announcement on that pretty soon.”
NASCAR ran just four of its 36 races this season before competition was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Fryer’s reporting Thursday, a NASCAR return to the track could come before May 24. One proposed schedule showed NASCAR restarting at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17, followed by a 400-mile race at Charlotte on May 20 and the 600 on the 24th. That version of the schedule then had the Cup Series traveling to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for a May 27 race.
South Carolina Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Duane Parrish told the AP Thursday that Darlington Raceway can host an event this spring. Parrish said the PGA Tour will play the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island from June 18-21.
If you’re a sports fan praying for a “normal” fall, you’re sending all of your positive vibes to NASCAR right now. If they can get back on the track without difficulties and/or setbacks, it opens the path for other sports to follow. Someone has to lead, and in America, it appears NASCAR is desperate enough to take that role.
As a baseball fan, I’m hopeful, of course, NASCAR can pave the way for Major League Baseball to have some sort of season this summer and into the fall.
There are obstacles, of course. New York Yankees president Randy Levine said Wednesday that baseball has to come up with a plan to re-open that would be good economically and take health risks into account, adding that playing in front of no fans with games being broadcasted on TV isn't "practical."
Levine was on “Mornings with Maria” and told host Maria Bartiromo taking the proper precautions while allowing fans into ballparks should take place and that playing games made for TV only isn't something he really wants to have done.
"The sports industry could be an example for all industry for us to work with health experts and the people who run baseball teams and all associated businesses to reach that compromise," Levine said. "How can we get into our parks as soon as we can with all the appropriate mitigation – social distancing, taking temperature checks, wearing masks, wearing gloves. I think it's all doable because I think that, to have games just on TV for the whole season for many, many reasons is not practical.
"I think that we just get going, be prepared. There has to be a private-public partnership that all sides – the economic sides, the health sides – are brought to bear to make sure this is done safely and reasonably, and that's where we're trying to go right now to get this going as quickly as we can. The country needs sports.”
As my friend Brett Taylor of BleacherNation.com pointed out Thursday, 42 percent of the Yankees’ $683 million revenue reported in 2019 came from gate receipts.
“You wouldn’t be crazy to argue – on the numbers available to us – that the Yankees could easily afford a TV-only season when you consider all of the expense reductions that would come along with that,” Taylor wrote. “But I also know enough to know what I don’t know, and it’s certainly possible (given an operating income level of $35 million against those $683 million in revenues) TV-only actually pushes the Yankees into the red.”
It’s why I catch myself getting pessimistic about MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS actually starting and/or resuming their seasons without the promise of fans in attendance somewhere down the line.
Yes, the country needs and wants sports, and yes, TV ratings would be extraordinary, at least at first, but professional sports are a business and volunteering to operate at a deficit isn’t smart business.
It was Clyde all along! pic.twitter.com/l5WW4TsRzF— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2020
Yeah, I’m the idiot who leads with NASCAR and wraps up with the NFL Draft.
First, props to Roger Goodell and the NFL for fighting back against the ridiculous pressure to cancel/postpone and moving forward with the draft in a responsible way. Thursday’s first round was well-executed by the league, ESPN and ABC and it was a wonderful brief return to normalcy.
The Ringer has more than 6,000 words grading the first round. It’s a tremendous read.
I’ll never pretend to be a football expert, so I’m not going to go too deep into grades. That said, Green Bay’s selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round was baffling. Unless Aaron Rodgers’ injury is career-ending and the Packers know it, taking Love there, while Rodgers is approaching the twilight of his brilliant career, simply makes no sense.
Conversely, I loved the Chiefs’ pick at No. 32. LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a reliable runner and another weapon in the passing game for Patrick Mahomes. The folks in Kansas City had to be thrilled Thursday night. The champs actually got better.
Drew Lock had to be thrilled when the the Broncos took Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 15. He’ll combine with Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant to give Lock a chance to make some waves in Denver.
I’ll never understand how Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons fell to No. 8, but he’s the type of player Arizona can build its defense around. Simmons can do it all on defense. I think he’s the jack-of-all-trades that can take on different roles different weeks, depending on who the Cardinals are facing that Sunday. Again, at No. 8, he might be the best bargain in the draft.
Finally, I know I’m weird, but I watch a lot of Iowa football. I’ve never been to Iowa, have no ties to the school, etc., but for some weird reason, the Hawkeyes always draw my attention. Tampa Bay traded up to get Tristan Wirfs at No. 13. I’ll be shocked if Wirfs isn’t a perennial All-Pro before his career is done. He’s incredibly athletic and he’ll be a real asset for Tom Brady (that still reads and sounds weird) in Tampa.