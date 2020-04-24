Earlier this week, Jenna Fryer, who covers auto racing for the Associated Press, joined me on the Oxford Exxon Podcast. We discussed, among other things, the need for NASCAR teams to get into their facilities to get their cars. Those facilities are in North Carolina, and as of the middle of the week, they were deemed non-essential, making it against the law to open the headquarters.

That changed Thursday, moving NASCAR one big step closer to returning to the race track.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in their race shops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resuming the season in coming weeks, Fryer reported Thursday.

Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8 on Thursday and said he would gradually open the state in three phases. According to the AP, Cooper said he is still considering NASCAR’s request to run the Coca-Cola 600 as scheduled on May 24 without spectators.

The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions.

NASCAR desperately needs to get back to the track soon, even without fans. The racing organization has contracts with both FOX and NBC would put some money back in the teams’ pockets and give them a path to survival through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Charlotte hosting the 600 on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year, Cooper said public health officials are examining proposals for events without spectators submitted by NASCAR.

“We are the home of NASCAR, and I’m so grateful for this amazing sport that is in our state that not only provides people with a lot of entertainment, but also has an amazing economic engine for our state,” Cooper told the AP. “I’ve been in contact with NASCAR officials, track owners, team owners. They have come forward with a plan to try and protect their employees. So we’ll be coming forward with an announcement on that pretty soon.”

NASCAR ran just four of its 36 races this season before competition was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fryer’s reporting Thursday, a NASCAR return to the track could come before May 24. One proposed schedule showed NASCAR restarting at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17, followed by a 400-mile race at Charlotte on May 20 and the 600 on the 24th. That version of the schedule then had the Cup Series traveling to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for a May 27 race.

South Carolina Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Duane Parrish told the AP Thursday that Darlington Raceway can host an event this spring. Parrish said the PGA Tour will play the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island from June 18-21.

If you’re a sports fan praying for a “normal” fall, you’re sending all of your positive vibes to NASCAR right now. If they can get back on the track without difficulties and/or setbacks, it opens the path for other sports to follow. Someone has to lead, and in America, it appears NASCAR is desperate enough to take that role.