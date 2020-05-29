RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Crazy times

I'm a proponent of common sense.

I've long advocated a Common Sense Party to compete with the Democrats and Republicans. It's a commodity that seems to be lacking in our society.

George Floyd was murdered this week in Minneapolis by a police officer. Floyd was black. The officer, who put his knee on Floyd's neck and suffocated him, is white. As of this writing, the officer hasn't been charged, though he and three other Minneapolis Police Department officers were fired.

It was murder. I saw the video. Floyd can be heard on the video telling the officer he couldn't breathe before losing consciousness. There's no defending the officer's actions. None.

Yet some tried, including the mayor of Petal, Miss., Hal Marx. On Thursday, I called Marx out on Twitter. I thought nothing of it, really. For me, it was simply common sense. Later that day, I got a direct message from a former Ole Miss student-athlete thanking me for my tweet, telling me that "not many like you speak up for people like me, so I just want to let you know how thankful I am for that."

That broke my heart. The player was one of my all-time favorite people I've ever covered, an absolutely wonderful human being. For the record, he's African-American. I try to be compassionate and empathetic, but I can't pretend to know what it's like to be him -- a young, African-American male trying to make his way in his chosen field, or what it's like to be him, every time he gets behind the wheel of a car, knowing he could be profiled by police simply because of the color of his skin.

I won't name him, for he messaged me in privacy, but his words gave me a glimpse of what he must feel when he sees what happened to Floyd.

It's something I don't have to think about. If I get pulled over, I'm careful. I roll down the window, put both hands on the wheel, obey the officer's requests, etc. I typically have my driver's license in my console, so I ask permission to get it out. If I'm asked if I'm armed, I answer honestly that no, I'm not carrying. That's the extent of it. If I get pulled over, it's because I'm speeding. I'm not being profiled. No part of me fears for my life.

If I go jogging, I worry much more about being profiled by a dog than I do the neighborhood residents. I've been chased by a damn snarling Pomeranian, but I've never been chased by three rednecks in a truck armed with shotguns.

More importantly, I've never worried about one of my children being profiled, pulled over and potentially harmed. My kids go for a run or a bike ride and I think nothing of it.

The former Ole Miss athlete referred to above doesn't have that luxury. He knows it and I know it. And there's only one real difference between us -- well, other than his athleticism and my affinity for nerdy history podcasts -- and that's the color of our skin.

All of that isn't to forgive and/or accept the violence in Minneapolis in the wake of Floyd's death. The riots aren't achieving anything. They're not moving the hands of justice any faster. It's difficult to sympathize with people who are burning down businesses and throwing rocks at police cruisers. When protests become riots, their message is lost in the cacophony.

But that DM Thursday nagged at me last night. I thought about my son, Carson. He's 13. I write about him here a lot because he's my heart and soul. I love him deeply. I'm far more concerned with his life and success than I am my own. I'd die a thousand deaths for him. I suspect it's the way you feel about your children.

I asked myself how I'd feel if Carson were to be arrested on suspicion of something fairly frivolous, like Floyd was. Floyd wasn't a murder suspect, mind you. No one had caught him raping a child. Supposedly, police thought he may have passed a counterfeit check or a counterfeit bill or something. By any measure, the force was excessive.

So back to my question. How would I feel if Carson, in a similar situation, was handcuffed, thrown to the ground and an officer put a knee to his neck and choked the life out of my beautiful son over the next nine minutes, just because of the color of his skin?

Deep down, I know the answer. I'd feel rage. I'd feel hate. I'd want vengeance and I'd want it at damn near any cost. I'd feel uncontrollable, undeniable rage.

We, as a nation, simply must do better. We have to demand more from law enforcement. We've got to try to find a way, even when we completely disagree with one another's viewpoints, to have civility. It's really that simple.

I really believe most people are good. Most people are decent. Most people are like me. They mind their own business and live their lives. I know I'm busy. I'm building two businesses, raising three children and two Labradors with my wife and just trying to get to the end of each day in one piece. I just want to go for a run, pour a beer and see if Bobby Flay loses that night on the Food Network. That certainly doesn't make me a racist. Boring? Perhaps. Racist? Nope.

But I think we have to start speaking up when we see blatant racism, and that goes across all walks of life. These are trying, uncertain, scary, crazy times. Anything one person can do to calm the proverbial waters is worth doing. To me, that's just common sense.

I know you don't come here for my thoughts on social issues, so I'll move on to sports now. Thanks for listening.