Ole Miss can’t help its NCAA Tournament chances on Saturday.

The Rebels can, however, kill Mississippi State’s.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet in Starkville at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. At stake for the Rebels: Not much. Ole Miss will be the No. 11 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville with a win over Mississippi State combined with an Alabama win at Missouri. If either of those occurrences don’t happen, Ole Miss will face Georgia in the 12-13 game Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Nashville.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, enters Saturday’s regular season finale 19-11 overall and 10-7 in the SEC. The Bulldogs’ all-important NET ranking is a 52. With a win over Ole Miss (15-15 overall, 6-11 in the SEC), the Bulldogs will head to Ole Miss on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With a loss, they’ll be in the same predicament Ole Miss faces when it gets to the Music City — win on Sunday afternoon or kiss March Madness goodbye.

Playing the role of spoiler isn’t what Ole Miss had in mind when the Rebels began practices in October, but it’s not a role they plan to shy away from in Starkville.

“That’s my biggest motivation — to go down there and win,” Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree said. “Mississippi State is always a game I get up for. I want to play great because it means so much to this school and the rivalry means so much to me and to everybody.”

Tyree, a New Jersey native, said he bought into the rivalry the first time he played in it. Then-Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy challenged him in the days leading up to his matchup with then-MSU guard Lamar Peters.

“The first time, you could just feel it in the arena,” Tyree said. “But it’s all love between the players, but on the court, it was pretty mean at times.”

Ole Miss popped the Bulldogs in Oxford last month.

“We played terrific,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Mississippi State wasn’t at their best. We understand in a rivalry game, that has no bearing on this one. I think our team has a lot of confidence. To me, that’s the most fun game on our schedule. When you can go to your archrival’s building and play. There’s nothing better than that, especially one that’s a rivalry like Ole Miss and State.”

Rivalry aside, Ole Miss has struggled away from The Pavilion. Ole Miss won a neutral site game in Jackson against Southeastern Louisiana, went 1-1 in a November tournament in Brooklyn and won a road game at Georgia. Otherwise, it’s been a slog away from Oxford for the Rebels.

“It’s been disappointing,” Davis said. “Most of my career, that’s what our teams have been known for — toughness on the road. We haven’t done it this year. We’ve had some chances — Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri. We had some chances at Memphis to close it out and we have not done that. So it’s going to take a great effort and defend like (the Rebels did Wednesday in a win over Missouri). Dribble penetration has really hurt us at the end of those games on the road so we’ve got to guard the dribble and rebound the ball. We’ve got to do better on the road. That’s for sure.”