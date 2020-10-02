RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Who is UK's QB?

Ole Miss very likely spent the week preparing for Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson.

Wilson was 24-for-37 passing in Kentucky's 29-13 loss at Auburn last Saturday, good for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Oklahoma City, Okla., native also rushed 13 times for 42 yards.

The Rebels gave up 642 yards of total offense in their 51-35 loss to Florida six days ago, mostly through the air. Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts had career days at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, torching Ole Miss' secondary.

Wilson's 2019 season was cut short when he suffered a knee injury in a win over Eastern Michigan. In 2018, Wilson passed for 1,889 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss struggled to tackle against Florida, and Kentucky will almost certainly test the Rebels' run-defense and open-field tackling with an offensive attack that's built around the running game and a short passing game designed to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands and to receivers in space.

If that doesn't work and Kentucky decides it needs to attack Ole Miss vertically, the Wildcats now have another option at quarterback.