RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Who is UK's QB?

Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Who is UK's QB?
Ole Miss very likely spent the week preparing for Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson.
Wilson was 24-for-37 passing in Kentucky's 29-13 loss at Auburn last Saturday, good for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Oklahoma City, Okla., native also rushed 13 times for 42 yards.
The Rebels gave up 642 yards of total offense in their 51-35 loss to Florida six days ago, mostly through the air. Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts had career days at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, torching Ole Miss' secondary.
Wilson's 2019 season was cut short when he suffered a knee injury in a win over Eastern Michigan. In 2018, Wilson passed for 1,889 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 547 yards and four touchdowns.
Ole Miss struggled to tackle against Florida, and Kentucky will almost certainly test the Rebels' run-defense and open-field tackling with an offensive attack that's built around the running game and a short passing game designed to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands and to receivers in space.
If that doesn't work and Kentucky decides it needs to attack Ole Miss vertically, the Wildcats now have another option at quarterback.
Joey Gatewood, who transferred from Auburn in the spring, was declared eligible by Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday night.
A 6-foot-4, 240-pound sophomore from Jacksonville, Fla., Gatewood was an Elite 11 quarterback finalist as a high school senior before signing with Auburn. The dual-threat athlete rushed for 176 and three touchdowns while completing five of eight passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman with the Tigers.
Per CatsIllustrated.com, Gatewood is expected to be listed at No. 2 on the UK depth chart behind Wilson. However, he was praised for his play during preseason camp and could factor into the Wildcats' plans moving forward.
The odds are high that Gatewood hasn't gotten enough work to be a big part of Kentucky's gameplan Saturday. He likely isn't sharp enough to be effective over the course of a full game. However, his presence on the roster and his newfound availability is a wrinkle Ole Miss has to, at the very least, account for.
Sankey's widespread granting of eligibility waivers included the SEC's blessing for former Georgia safety Otis Reese to play immediately at Ole Miss. However, Reese has not yet been cleared by the NCAA.
The Rebels depart for Lexington, Ky., today, and the guess here is Reese won't be part of the traveling party unless he's been cleared. A query to an Ole Miss spokesperson this morning regarding Reese's status was not immediately answered.