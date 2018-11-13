For Jackson Academy (Miss.) QB Kinkead Dent, this past Sunday's trip to Oxford will be a trip he does not soon forget. It was at that time, that Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke told him he had a scholarship offer at the University of Mississippi, and he committed to Ole Miss, with no hesitation. " Committing to Ole Miss is a dream come true, both for me and my family."

Dent caught up with RebelGrove.com prior to his announcement to talk about his decision. "It all happened so fast, I don't think it's really hit me yet that I'm going to be an Ole Miss Rebel," Dent said about the last several days. "It started with a phone call from coach (Phil) Longo last Monday. He told me that they've been re-evaluating QB targets, and that I was one they were focused on. He filled me in on all the details, and told me that they were now going to take two QB's in this class." It felt like an offer was coming for Dent, but he didn't get his hopes up going into his Sunday trip to Oxford. "Once I had got there, I was able to sit down with (Phil) Longo and (Matt) Luke, and we talked for quite a bit. They were telling me how much better I looked as a quarterback prospect, and how much change they saw in my game from last year to this year, and how they see that (trajectory) continuing at the next level." After that conversation came the offer. Head Coach Matt Luke personally gave him the offer. "Luke watched my film himself, and evaluated me before offering, Dent said about the conversation. "The offer coming from Matt Luke meant so much to me. He's probably the only person in that building that loves Ole Miss as much as I do." Dent's been an Ole Miss fan all his life. "I've been through it all as an Ole Miss fan. The wins against Alabama? I was there. The loss against Jacksonville State? I was there. The Egg Bowl this Thanksgiving? I'll be there. I've been through all the ups, all the downs, and everything between."

"The wins against Alabama? I was there. The loss against Jacksonville State? I was there. The Egg Bowl this Thanksgiving? I'll be there." — Dent