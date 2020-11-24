RebelGrove - For Moore, last season's drama is just a lesson learned

OXFORD — A year ago, Elijah Moore made headlines and changed programs in the process.

Moments after catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Matt Corral in the final minute of the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, a reception that pulled the Rebels within 21-20, Moore crawled to the back of the end zone, lifted one leg and imitated a urinating dog.

That action drew a slew of penalty flags and resulted in Luke Logan’s extra point kick becoming a 35-yarder. Logan pushed the kick and Mississippi State drained the remainder of the clock, sending Ole Miss back to Oxford with its eighth loss of the season.

Less than 72 hours later, Ole Miss fired Matt Luke. Mississippi State, meanwhile, changed its mind and made an emotional decision to retain Joe Moorhead.

Ole Miss’ coaching search concluded with the Rebels hiring Lane Kiffin from Florida Atlantic. While Kiffin started assembling a staff in Oxford, Mississippi State’s program descended into chaos. There was a nasty fight in practice, rumors of racial division inside the program and, ultimately, an embarrassing loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

That led to Moorhead’s dismissal and a coaching search that ultimately ended with the Bulldogs hiring Mike Leach away from Washington State.

For Moore, the episode brought heat at first. These days, at least from a large portion of Ole Miss fans, it brings thanks. Moore acknowledged all of that Monday when he spoke to media via Zoom as he and the Rebels’ prepare for Saturday’s meeting with Mississippi State in Oxford.

“I feel like I learned a lot,” Moore said. “I’m human. I make mistakes. You just have to learn from them and not let it happen again. I let my team down and I know it won’t happen again.”

“He got a lot of heat for it, but it is what it is,” Corral said. “Kickers get a lot of heat if they miss the game-winning kick one weekend and then the next game they make the game-winning kick and they’re everybody’s best friend. It’s a learned lesson for him and I know it doesn’t have any effect on him whatsoever.”