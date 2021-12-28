For Rebels' defense, adversity against Arkansas led to a season of fun

RebelGrove.com's Sugar Bowl coverage is brought to you by the Clearwater Group. The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government. The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell brings down Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson during the Rebels' 52-51 win over the Razorbacks in October. (USA Today Sports)

OXFORD — There were new faces on the defense. There was a sense of confidence that the work had been put in, that the new scheme would work and that there was real, significant improvement. However, in the aftermath of Ole Miss’ dramatic, somewhat harrowing win over Arkansas in early October, the Rebels’ defense found itself at a crossroads of sorts. Yes, Ole Miss had won the game, making a defensive play to clinch it, but the Razorbacks had rolled up 676 yards and 51 points in a losing effort. Ole Miss didn’t run from it. “It was really a matter of taking ownership and pride in what we were doing, knowing we had to improve and play better,” Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin said, adding that the credit for that improvement from that point forward belongs to the players. “They have really bought into playing together.” Almost three months later, No. 8 Ole Miss is 10-2 and getting ready to depart Wednesday for New Orleans and a New Year’s night date with No. 7 Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Durkin said the 3-2-6 scheme and the influx of players such as linebackers Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson and safety Jake Springer helped, but it was the commitment “to playing for one another and being part of a team, that was big in the offseason and after the (Arkansas) game, we really leaned hard on that. We really went back to the things we talked about and built on and said, ‘We really put a lot into this thing and we’re not going to let it slip away. To our guys’ credit, they responded in the right way and played really well.” Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson said the defensive players met after that game against K.J. Jefferson and Co. Coaches weren’t invited. “Keeping our confidence, after that game, it was like, everybody regrouped,” Johnson said. “We regrouped and got our heads right. We regained our confidence. Early in the season, we were playing together but we just weren’t clicking the way we were at the end of the season and how we are going to finish this season. …We all talked about things we needed to work on, where our focus needed to be and how we were going to move forward.” The meeting was emblematic of the leadership that was present in the defensive meeting rooms. “We have leadership in every position,” Ole Miss All-American defensive end Sam Williams said. “It’s a big upgrade from the years before.” “I walked into a great situation,” said Campbell, a Maryland transfer who solidified the Rebels’ linebacker corps. “I think you can try to handle it the best that you can, but if you don’t have the people around you who make it easy to do so or make it a comfortable situation, then that might be a different situation. But that couldn’t be further from the truth here. I walked in and everybody was welcoming and accepting.”