RebelGrove - For Rodriguez, the long wait is finally over

OXFORD — Luis Rodriguez had to wait a few extra weeks to get to Ole Miss’ season opener Thursday against Jackson State.

If there’s anything the Ole Miss forward is used to, it’s waiting.

Last season, Rodriguez broke his foot early in the season. By the time he rehabbed and was ready to return, the season was almost over.

Then Rodriguez suffered a hand injury that not only required surgery but also ended his chances at a productive spring.

Then a pandemic hit, sending him back to California for months.

“It was rough,” Rodriguez said. “It was tough going out with an injury that ended my season but in a way, I’m kind of thankful for it because it made me that much more ready. I have more of a chip on my shoulder because I haven’t played in so long. I’m just ready to go, really. It made me appreciate the game more. It can happen to anybody at any time. I’m just thankful to be back and I’m ready to go. I’ve been ready since I got cleared to practice and play.”

Rodriguez will be in the Ole Miss starting lineup, one of the few players Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis is willing to publicly commit to as the Rebels get ready for three games in five days.

“He deserves it,” Davis said. “He’s been so consistent. He’s been physical. He’s been one of our best rebounders. He just embraces coaching. He never flinches. He’s a great student. He’s where he’s supposed to be. He’s just one of those guys you enjoy coming to the gym with every single day. …I really do think he’s going to have a really good year.”

Rodriguez said the extended wait — Ole Miss had to shut down last month due to a COVID-19 outbreak that canceled the first five games of the season — left he and his teammates feeling anxious.

“There’s a lot of built-up frustration not being able to play but I think when we do get to play, we’ll show why we’ve been so anxious,” Rodriguez said. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job in practice and workouts getting back to my normal self. My confidence is there. I feel like Kermit and the coaches have been telling me I’ve been performing pretty well. My teammates have also pushed me through workouts, making sure I’m ready. I’m real confident. I’ll be better than before, honestly.”

Rodriguez can play guard or forward for Ole Miss, a versatility Davis loves.

“Coach tells us all the time, ‘The more spots you can play, the more playing time you get and the more we can move you around the floor,’” Rodriguez said. “Really, whatever he needs me to do is what I’m going to do. If it’s playing the 4, the 3, the 2, whatever it is, I’ll be ready, watch film on it and when it’s called for me to play it, so be it.”

Rodriguez said he’s become a smarter player after being forced to watch while he recovered.

“I think I see the game a lot better after watching instead of being on the floor,” Rodriguez said. “Being at practice and viewing from a different perspective has definitely slowed the game down for me. It translates to me personally reacting to whatever the defense is giving, for sure.”

“He’s become a lot better in-tune on watching film,” Davis said. “When he was playing the 4, his adjustment mentally was good. I think he’s gotten much better at his skill level coming off of ball screens. He leads our team in assists to turnovers. …He’s a ball-mover. Those guys are invaluable. He has a lot of good value in how he plays for us.”

Rodriguez is just happy to have value on the floor again. He said he knows the return Thursday will bring a set of emotions with it.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Rodriguez said. “I’m definitely going to be excited. I might have a little bit of jitters but the wait will be over. I’m more ready than ever. It’s definitely going to be a bit emotional.”