Rivals ranked Howard as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally following the 2021 season. He was ranked as the No. 2 player in Louisiana and the No. 20 prospect nationally.

Howard led St. Thomas More High School to back-to-back Division II state titles in 2019 and 2020 and a semifinals appearance in 2021. He passed for 381 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 win over De La Salle in the 2020 state championship game. As a senior, Howard completed 155 of 259 passes for 2,394 yards and 25 touchdowns and earned an invitation to the Under Armour All-American Game. He also participated in the Elite 11 camp and was named the 2020 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Howard passed for 3,430 yards and 42 touchdowns as a junior.

Howard was stuck behind returning starter Jayden Daniels and the Tigers' presumptive quarterback of the future, Garrett Nussmeier, at LSU. Facing another season running the scout team, Howard elected to get into the portal.

Howard played in two games as freshman and completed two of four passes for LSU this past season, good for seven yards. He most recently saw some game action in the Tigers' Cheez-It Citrus Bowl blowout win over Purdue on Jan. 2.

Howard, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder who signed with LSU one year ago, visited Ole Miss on Friday and TCU on Saturday before making his decision. Howard, who has four years of eligibility remaining, also received overtures from Florida, Auburn, Alabama and others.

Howard, a former five-star prospect from Lafayette, La., announced his intention to transfer to Ole Miss on Wednesday, wrapping up a whirlwind week for the freshman.

Howard's father, Jamie, played quarterback at LSU from 1992-95, helping the Tigers to an appearance in the Independence Bowl in 1995. Jamie Howard capped his LSU career ranked in the Top 10 in school history for passing yards (6,158), passing TDs (34), and total offense (6,010).

Jamie Howard, in an interview with Baton Rouge radio talk show host Matt Moscona, said he first thought his son could play at the SEC level as a middle schooler at a camp at Alabama.

"They put him with the big group and he thought he belonged there," Howard said. "That's when I thought he could be pretty good. He's always had a strong arm for his size. From a mental aspect, I thought he had a real good chance because he wasn't intimidated at all. Coach (Nick) Saban actually said something to me about it, about him jumping up first in line, thinking he was one of the seniors."

The elder Howard said he told LSU coaches when he signed with the Tigers that he didn't know if his son would ever take a snap in Baton Rouge, "but he'll make the team better. I truly believe that about Walker. I'm not thinking he's going to be an All-American or anything but he's a very good kid and I'm very lucky to have him as a kid. He's going to be a great teammate."

Jamie Howard said he told his son he needed to "go play football where you want to go to school, and if you're happy there, you're going to be happy. You want to play, obviously. ...As a parent, do you want your kid to play? Absolutely. But if they're going to get better and they're happy, that's all you can ask for them."

Howard's mother, Kathryn, lost her fight with Epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, a rare form of cancer, in the fall of 2018. She passed away at the age of 44. He has three sisters -- Allyson, Meredyth and Hillary.

“I’m all my mom,” Walker told The (Baton Rouge) Advocate. “It kind of just happened. I’ve always been that guy that I love when people look up to me. I’ve always been good at being a leader. My mom always showed me how to be a great leader. I give it all to her.”

“He’s the solid one for sure,” Jamie told The Advocate. “He’s the one if we’re all having a rough day, he’s the one caring for us all. There’s no question about that. He doesn’t hide his emotions — it comes out at different times — but for Hillary and I, he’s definitely been the solid one. He’s so much like my wife, it’s unreal.”

Now, Howard will bring that leadership and attitude to Oxford, hoping to one day lead the Ole Miss offense.

"I’ve got a lot of people that love me," Howard told The Advocate. "You’ve got to be positive. My mom was always positive. She told me, ‘Hey whatever happens, you’ve got to keep going. You’ve got to get out of bed every day and keep moving.’ ”