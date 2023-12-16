Ole Miss continued to rebuild its defensive line Saturday with Southeastern Conference-battle tested veterans, landing Tennessee transfer portal defensive end Tyler Baron.

Baron, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound, Knoxville, Tenn., native, had 28 tackles and six quarterback sacks for the Volunteers in the 2023 season.

In his four-year career, which included the COViD-impacted 2020 season that didn’t count against his eligibility, Baron recorded 103 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

“We’re not surprised Baron's 2024 plans don't include Tennessee,” Adam Sparks wrote in the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “We just figured he'd be NFL-bound after he logged six sacks among his 10½ tackles for loss this season, his fourth year in the program. This still might end with Baron going pro, if the transfer market doesn't yield an NIL deal too good to turn down. Regardless of whether Baron goes pro or transfers, the Vols will miss his pass rush.”

Texas, Georgia and Alabama all expressed interest in Baron as well after he entered the transfer portal more than a week ago.

“Baron has the strong core and powerful hands to shed blockers, and Baron shows excellent instincts with the ability to quickly locate the ball,” NFLDraftBuzz.com wrote. “His spin move is already NFL-caliber, and he displays a very good motor. He has ideal length as an edge rusher, with room to add more weight onto his frame.

“Baron has the classic frame and long arms with some explosion, power and ability to close. As a pass rusher, he shows quickness off the line and has the fluid athleticism and flexibility to bend the edge. (He) challenges inside with quickness and strong hands. Run-and-chase defender who can leave a mark.”

Baron visited Ole Miss with his Tennessee teammate and fellow Ole Miss target, safety Tamarion McDonald. McDonald committed to Ole Miss earlier Saturday.

Baron has one season of college eligibility remaining.