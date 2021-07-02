Four-star Harris picks Rebels over other SEC finalists
Germantown (Miss.) defensive tackle Zxavian Harris released a top six in May that was SEC-heavy, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. And after taking unoffic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news