RebelGrove - Four-star Simmons joins 2022 class

George County, Miss., wide receiver Marquez Dortch got things rolling earlier this month when he was Lane Kiffin’s first 2022 commit. Now, Ole Miss has added another in-state prospect to the class with the addition of four-star receiver Larry Simmons..

The Moss Point, Miss., native chose the Rebels over notable offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska and Oregon. In just nine games in 2020, Simmons hauled in 45 receptions for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns. The year before as a sophomore, he made 48 catches for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 39th-ranked receiver in the 2022 class brings a nice blend of explosiveness and versatility. Simmons played quarterback, running back, receiver, and returned kicks for Moss Point.