RebelGrove - Four-star Simmons joins 2022 class

Four-star Simmons joins 2022 class
George County, Miss., wide receiver Marquez Dortch got things rolling earlier this month when he was Lane Kiffin’s first 2022 commit. Now, Ole Miss has added another in-state prospect to the class with the addition of four-star receiver Larry Simmons..
The Moss Point, Miss., native chose the Rebels over notable offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska and Oregon. In just nine games in 2020, Simmons hauled in 45 receptions for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns. The year before as a sophomore, he made 48 catches for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns.
The 39th-ranked receiver in the 2022 class brings a nice blend of explosiveness and versatility. Simmons played quarterback, running back, receiver, and returned kicks for Moss Point.
TRULY BLESSED!🙏🏾@CoachPickOC @HoTbOyReGgiE @OleMissFB @DerrickDnix @RebelsFBRec #HottyToddy🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/c99Slu19QZ— larry 🏈🦍‼️ (@LarrySimmons700) January 29, 2021
ANALYSIS: The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has the skill set that Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby like at receiver. He can split out wide and stretch the field, taking the top off the defense with a deep route. Mississippi’s No. 4-ranked prospect can also play inside as a slot receiver. In high school, he is used in a variety of ways in the backfield, but he will be most likely need to focus on being an inside receiver at the next level.
The athleticism and playmaking ability is there, making him an electric guy to defend in the open field after the catch. Simmons doesn’t have to sacrifice speed much at all when he is getting in and out of cuts and he’s also a dynamic weapon in the screen game.
The in-state class is chock full of Power-5 prospects on both sides of the ball and the addition of Simmons is a nice start for Kiffin and his staff.