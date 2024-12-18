Freshman WR Caleb Odom transferring to Ole Miss

Odom had visited Colorado and pondered a visit to North Carolina , but the Rebels proved too good to pass up.

Rivals.com projected the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Odom as a four-star tight end in the class of 2024 coming out of Carrollton (Ga.) High, where he had future Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis throwing him the ball. He was No. 73 overall nationally, No. 8 in Georgia and No. 2 at tight end in the class.

Instead, Odom was a wide receiver at Alabama and caught seven passes for 65 yards this season in 12 games (one start.

Odom caught 46 passes for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year at Carrollton High. Odom claimed offers from 47 colleges and picked Alabama over Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami (Fla.) and Georgia, among others.