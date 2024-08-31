WHAT: No. 6 Ole Miss (0-0) vs. Furman (0-0)

WHEN: ESPN+/SECN+, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

WHY: Ole Miss opens the season against the Paladins, who are ranked ninth in the preseason FCS poll after a quarterfinals playoff appearance a year ago. Furman is replacing its quarterback and the majority of its starters from that team.

The Rebels are playing their first of four nonconference games prior to league action. Ole Miss is home next week against Middle Tennessee before a trip to Wake Forest and a home date with Georgia Southern. Kentucky in Oxford begins the Ole Miss SEC schedule.

Ole Miss is in the preseason top 10 for the first time since 1970, and the Rebels are a favorite to make the College Football Playoff which is expanding to 12 teams for the first time.

COACHES: Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin: 34-15 in his fifth season at Ole Miss and 95-49 overall. Clay Hendrix is in his eighth year at Furman and is 51-29.

RADIO: List of Ole Miss Radio Network affiliates