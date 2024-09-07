in other news
Jaxson Dart nets nation's highest QB grade in week 1 Ole Miss blowout win
Jaxson Dart was the highest graded quarterback in the first week of the season.
What he said, what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
A look at what Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe what he meant -- during his weekly Monday press conference
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Rebs turn attention to MTSU
Monday notes: Juice Wells, Walter Nolen happy to be part of Ole Miss program
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Furman wrap-up, ranking the SEC, Middle Tennessee, NFL predictions, Burton Webb, links and more
Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman
Who played and how much in Ole Miss' blowout win over Furman.
in other news
Jaxson Dart nets nation's highest QB grade in week 1 Ole Miss blowout win
Jaxson Dart was the highest graded quarterback in the first week of the season.
What he said, what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
A look at what Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe what he meant -- during his weekly Monday press conference
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Rebs turn attention to MTSU
Monday notes: Juice Wells, Walter Nolen happy to be part of Ole Miss program
WHAT: No. 6 Ole Miss (1-0) vs. Middle Tennessee (1-0)
WHEN: ESPN+/SECN+, 3:15 p.m.
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
WHY: Ole Miss continues its four-game nonconference slate before SEC play kicks off in week five. The Rebels are 1-0 following a 76-0 demolition of Furman in the season opener.
Jaxson Dart accounted for six touchdowns in the first half, and Ole Miss piled up nearly 800 total yards. The Rebels shut out a season-opening opponent for the first time in 25 years. Ole Miss has its highest national ranking since 2014.
Middle Tennessee knocked off Tennessee Tech, 32-25, in Derek Mason's debut. Frank Peasant's 30-yard scoring run with 16 seconds left was the decider.
The Blue Raiders went 4-8 last season after winning 15 games over the previous two seasons. Rick Stockstill coached Middle from 2006 through last season.
COACHES: Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin: 35-15 in his fifth season at Ole Miss and 96-49 overall. Derek Mason is in his first season with the Blue Raiders. He is 28-55 as a head coach after leading Vanderbilt from 2014-2020. He went 2-5 against the Rebels while with the Commodores.
LINE: Ole Miss by 43; Over/Under: 63.5
GAMEDAY SCHEDULE
Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.
Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.
Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from North Plaza – 10 a.m.
Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 12:15 p.m.
Walk of Champions presented by Mid South Ford – 1:10 p.m.
Gates Open – 1:15 p.m.
Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 1:15 p.m.
Pride of the South Grove Show – 2 p.m.
Oxford Ortho Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Tony Conner) – 2:05 p.m.
Pride of the South Pregame Show – 2:34 p.m.
National Anthem – 3:05 p.m.
Lock the Vaught – 3:11 p.m.
Hotty Toddy – 3:14 p.m.
Kickoff – 3:15 p.m.
Grove Closes – 9 p.m.