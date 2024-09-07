WHAT: No. 6 Ole Miss (1-0) vs. Middle Tennessee (1-0)

WHEN: ESPN+/SECN+, 3:15 p.m.

WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

WHY: Ole Miss continues its four-game nonconference slate before SEC play kicks off in week five. The Rebels are 1-0 following a 76-0 demolition of Furman in the season opener.

Jaxson Dart accounted for six touchdowns in the first half, and Ole Miss piled up nearly 800 total yards. The Rebels shut out a season-opening opponent for the first time in 25 years. Ole Miss has its highest national ranking since 2014.

Middle Tennessee knocked off Tennessee Tech, 32-25, in Derek Mason's debut. Frank Peasant's 30-yard scoring run with 16 seconds left was the decider.

The Blue Raiders went 4-8 last season after winning 15 games over the previous two seasons. Rick Stockstill coached Middle from 2006 through last season.

COACHES: Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin: 35-15 in his fifth season at Ole Miss and 96-49 overall. Derek Mason is in his first season with the Blue Raiders. He is 28-55 as a head coach after leading Vanderbilt from 2014-2020. He went 2-5 against the Rebels while with the Commodores.

LINE: Ole Miss by 43; Over/Under: 63.5

RADIO: List of Ole Miss Radio Network affiliates