Jaxson Dart nets nation's highest QB grade in week 1 Ole Miss blowout win

Jaxson Dart was the highest graded quarterback in the first week of the season.

 • Chase Parham
What he said, what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

A look at what Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe what he meant -- during his weekly Monday press conference

 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Rebs turn attention to MTSU

Monday notes: Juice Wells, Walter Nolen happy to be part of Ole Miss program

 • Neal McCready
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Furman wrap-up, ranking the SEC, Middle Tennessee, NFL predictions, Burton Webb, links and more

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman

Who played and how much in Ole Miss' blowout win over Furman.

 • Chase Parham

Published Sep 7, 2024
GAMEDAY INFO: Rebels enter as heavy favorites versus Middle Tennessee
Chase Parham  •  RebelGrove
@ChaseParham

WHAT: No. 6 Ole Miss (1-0) vs. Middle Tennessee (1-0)

WHEN: ESPN+/SECN+, 3:15 p.m.

WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

WHY: Ole Miss continues its four-game nonconference slate before SEC play kicks off in week five. The Rebels are 1-0 following a 76-0 demolition of Furman in the season opener.

Jaxson Dart accounted for six touchdowns in the first half, and Ole Miss piled up nearly 800 total yards. The Rebels shut out a season-opening opponent for the first time in 25 years. Ole Miss has its highest national ranking since 2014.

Middle Tennessee knocked off Tennessee Tech, 32-25, in Derek Mason's debut. Frank Peasant's 30-yard scoring run with 16 seconds left was the decider.

The Blue Raiders went 4-8 last season after winning 15 games over the previous two seasons. Rick Stockstill coached Middle from 2006 through last season.

COACHES: Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin: 35-15 in his fifth season at Ole Miss and 96-49 overall. Derek Mason is in his first season with the Blue Raiders. He is 28-55 as a head coach after leading Vanderbilt from 2014-2020. He went 2-5 against the Rebels while with the Commodores.

LINE: Ole Miss by 43; Over/Under: 63.5

RADIO: List of Ole Miss Radio Network affiliates

GAMEDAY SCHEDULE

Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.

Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.

Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from North Plaza – 10 a.m.

Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 12:15 p.m.

Walk of Champions presented by Mid South Ford – 1:10 p.m.

Gates Open – 1:15 p.m.

Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 1:15 p.m.

Pride of the South Grove Show – 2 p.m.

Oxford Ortho Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Tony Conner) – 2:05 p.m.

Pride of the South Pregame Show – 2:34 p.m.

National Anthem – 3:05 p.m.

Lock the Vaught – 3:11 p.m.

Hotty Toddy – 3:14 p.m.

Kickoff – 3:15 p.m.

Grove Closes – 9 p.m.

olemiss
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Mississippi
1 - 0
Mississippi
Middle Tenn. St.
1 - 0
Middle Tenn. St.
-43.5, O/U 62.5
Wake Forest
1 - 0
Wake Forest
Mississippi
1 - 0
Mississippi
Finished
Mississippi
76
Arrow
Mississippi
Furman
0
Furman
