Georgia Tech's Hall hopes this weekend isn't farewell

OXFORD — Danny Hall put his team through an hour-long workout at Swayze Field Thursday.

It was a bit of a formality, a workout timed by an NCAA-appointed regional director. Ole Miss had conducted a very similar workout some 30 minutes earlier, and Western Kentucky was beginning to make its way to the field as the Yellow Jackets gathered their things to head to their hotel.

It was Hall’s final Thursday-before-regional-play workout to coach. As the calendar prepares to turn to June, the Georgia Tech coach is dealing with that reality.

At some point, maybe soon, maybe in a few weeks, he’s going to coach his final game.

“Little things hit you like just ballparks,” Hall said. “Whatever happens here, it’s the last chance I’ll have to coach a game here at Ole Miss. I was hoping we’d host a regional and that our regular season doubleheader win against Louisville wouldn’t be the last one in Atlanta. Just different stuff like that. My wife reminds me all the time. She’s like, ‘Can you believe this is kind of closing in like that?’ I do but I guess I can think about that when it is done.

“I hope it’s not done for a few more weeks but it’s baseball and anything can happen.”

Hall announced in late May that he was stepping down from his post at Georgia Tech following the conclusion of this season. He’s been a head coach for 38 years, with 32 of those at Georgia Tech.

“My family and I have been blessed beyond belief for 32 wonderful years of wearing the White and Gold,” Hall wrote in a statement issued by the university in late March. "The coaches, players, athletics directors, staff and alumni have all been a huge part of our success.

“I have great memories of being a part of our players’ careers, but especially cherish having the opportunity to see my sons, Carter and Colin, play here and earn Georgia Tech degrees. Tech is special and Tech baseball players are true Tech men. Thank all of you for the memories that will last a lifetime.

“Dr. Homer Rice gave me the opportunity to coach the Jackets in 1994 and, man, what a blessing that was to go to the College World Series for the first time. My passion is the same today as it was then, so I want our 2025 team to take the journey as far as it can go.

“My wife, Kara, and I look forward to one last ride in the Ramblin’ Wreck. Let’s get in the car and make this season one to celebrate. God is great! Go Jackets!”

Hall, 70, has won 1,451 games as head coach, including 1,243 victories during his time in Atlanta. The Oxford Regional is his 27th as a head coach. Hall led Kent State to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1992 and 1993 and has led Georgia Tech to the postseason 25 times. He’s taken Georgia Tech to the College World Series in 1994, 2002 and 2006. The Yellow Jackets (40-17) face Western Kentucky today at 2 p.m. in the opening game of the Oxford Regional. Ole Miss and Murray State meet tonight at 7.

Hall had hoped to spend this weekend hosting a regional. However, the ACC champs did not land one of the 16 host sites. That story dampened the mood around the program on Monday, but Hall said Thursday his team has rallied and is focused on trying to get out of Oxford with its baseball pulse still registering

“Nothing you can do about it other than come over here and play our best baseball here,” Hall said.

This season of farewells, Hall said, has been “great because our team has played really well. We won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season and it is a tough conference much like the SEC. When people start trying to throw shade on that accomplishment, that’s when my feathers get ruffled a little bit, because we earned that. That being said, the fact that we have played good has made it a very enjoyable year for me.”

Former players have returned to Atlanta or catch the Yellow Jackets on the road. It’s been a good connection.”

Whether it ends in Oxford this weekend or in Omaha next month at the College World Series, Hall will soon have time on his hands. He won’t be working the NCAA transfer portal or out on the showcase circuit looking for high school prospects.

Asked Thursday what he’ll do with that free time, Hall laughed.

“I golf a little,” Hall said. “I will golf more. Baseball and golf, if you’re the head coach trying to win games, is not a great hobby to have because the baseball takes priority. That’s probably the one thing I’ll do definitely more of.”