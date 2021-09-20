Godfrey impressed with Ole Miss after official visit
RJ Godfrey visited Ole Miss over the weekend, as the Suwanee (North Gwinnett), Ga., moves closer to a decision. Godfrey, a 6-foot-7, 215-pounder, was wowed by a lot of things in Oxford, including t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news