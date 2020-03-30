GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Edition 92
On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Gabe DeArmond joins Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate to discuss all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:
-- Our friends at Cathead Distillery and Blue Delta Jeans are doing some cool stuff.
-- Neal went to Home Depot and got nervous.
-- When sports return, will we, as a society, attend events immediately?
-- Might the MLS return to competition first?
-- Coronavirus and its impact on sports
-- Are people getting tired of arguing their views on COVID-19?
-- Tiger King
-- Jay's YouTube skills
-- Kristina Abernathy
-- Kris Kross
-- 1992
-- More.