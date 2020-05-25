GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 100
On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond break down all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:
-- Gabe's lack of a Master of Arts degree (shameful, really, and below Neal and Jay)
-- Neal's pet mermaid
-- Gabe's haircut
-- Why is Montgomery a COVID-19 hotspot?
-- Happy birthday, Karla Carr
-- Why is the president of the University of Michigan talking so much?
-- Speaking of, Jim Harbaugh is a burden
-- South Dakota's governor and Tulsi Gabbard
-- Y2K
-- 2000
--- Frozen (Bristow) gin and tonics
-- A tribute to Lexus DeArmond
-- Football players are reporting to SEC campuses June 8.
-- More