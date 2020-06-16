 RebelGrove - GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 103
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-16 12:30:40 -0500') }} football Edit

GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 103

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate take on all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- Neal's feats of athleticism

-- Recruiting journalism

-- Football parents

-- Rex Champman

-- Mike Gundy's OAN T-shirt

-- College football players have leverage

-- Mississippi's state flag

-- Major League Baseball's labor woes

-- The NBA's troubles with its bubble

-- "Gone With The Wind"

-- Was Martha Washington's America's first soccer mom?


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}