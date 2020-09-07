RebelGrove - GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 113

On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabriel DeArmond take on the hottest topics in the sports world, including:

-- College football is back!

-- Tennessee had 44 players out Saturday. Is that bad? (Hint: It's really not that bad)

-- Did the Big Ten and Pac 12 hurt themselves by not playing? How do we even judge that?

-- Utah is furloughing everyone

-- Are coaches using COVID to further limit access to media?

-- Kirk Herbstreit

-- More